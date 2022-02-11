BMW Recalls Four 2022 Models Over Transmission Leak That May Cause Rollaway

As you’re well aware, current BMW vehicles featuring the CLAR platform use the 8HP supplied by ZF Friedrichshafen. The automatic transmission is pretty much bulletproof as long as you ignore the sealed-for-life rubbish spewed out by the automaker. But even with proper maintenance, this long-running transmission may be affected by quality control defects.
Case in point: BMW is calling back four (yes, just four) vehicles in the United States. The company was notified by ZF Friedrichshafen of “a possibility that certain transmissions may not have been assembled according to specifications.” The supplier is referring to a mechatronic unit assembled without all the required bolts, which is puzzling if you ask me.
Both parties initiated separate reviews into the matter, identifying a supplier control system error. As fate would have it, some mechatronic units may have been misassembled and moved along in the production sequence despite this glaring issue. Thankfully for everyone involved, the automaker currently isn’t aware of any broken transmissions, accidents, or injuries.
Technically uninclined enthusiasts, fret not. The mechatronic module is, for all intents and purposes, a mechanical-hydraulic system controlled by computers. The main components of the mechatronic module are the control unit, valve body, and solenoids that control the fluid flow of the tranny.
The vehicles involved in this recall are 30i models built for 2022, namely a 330i, a 530i, an X3 xDrive30i, and one single X4 xDrive30i. Due to missing bolts, the mechatronics are prone to leak transmission fluid, resulting in a rollaway condition. BMW says that it will replace the module at no cost to the owner with mechatronics that reportedly feature all required bolts.
5A131E6 is the part number of the mechatronics, and nationwide retailers have been already notified of the recall. Owners, however, will have to wait until April 4th to be notified by first-class mail according to the NHTSA.
