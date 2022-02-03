Maserati Launches New Fuoriserie Customization Program in North America for 2022MY Cars

Through its new Fuoriserie customization program, Maserati is inviting its customers to tailor their vehicles so that they match their unique personality. The program is available in North America for model year 2022 cars.
As part of the Fuoriserie program, which by the way means custom-built in Italian, the carmaker will work alongside the customer to determine the latter’s core values and what drives them, whether it’s innovation, performance or a particular type of aesthetic.
In order to showcase what they can do, Maserati created three Fuoriserie vehicles for the flagship 580 hp Trofeo Collection in the U.S. and Canada. First, we have the Levante Trofeo, which is showcased here in Orange Zest Metallic with 22-inch staggered Orione wheels and gloss black calipers. Inside, it comes with pieno fiore black leather, living coral contrast stitching and gloss carbon fiber trim.
For the Quattroporte Trofeo, the Fuoriserie program produced a Verde Royale Metallic paint to go with 21-inch dark orione wheels and gloss black calipers. The interior boasts sports seats in exclusive Zegna Pelletessuta (thin strips of leather woven like fabric) with gloss carbon macro twill trim.
As for the Ghibli Trofeo, this particular one is painted in Blu Maserati with a historic Birdcage livery, plus 21-inch dark orione wheels and anodized red calipers. Inside, the sports seats are upholstered in exclusive black and grey Zegna Pelletessuta leather with gloss carbon macro twill trim.
Maserati’s Fuoriserie customization program features three bespoke collections meant to inspire and guide customers – Corse, Unica and Futura. The first is dedicated to those who want to pay tribute to the brand’s history and its racing heritage, focusing on performance.
Unica meanwhile is targeting buyers who prefer to live in the present and appreciate contemporary styling and fashion. As for the Futura collection, as the name suggests, it’s for so-called futurists, who embrace and encourage change, while projecting an appreciation for technology and new materials.
You can take this survey to find out which Fuoriserie collection matches your personality.
