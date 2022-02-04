Review Claims the Maserati MC20 Is Very Lovable, but Is It the Best Modern-Day Supercar?

Besides chasing after the booming crossover segments, Maserati has gone all-in by launching yet another supercar. It’s called the MC20, follows in the footsteps of the MC12, albeit on a less aggressive overall scale, and it is their most exciting new model by far.
Looking like nothing else on the road, the MC20 has a carbon tub chassis and is slightly lighter than the Ferrari F8 Tributo. It tips the scales at nearly 1,500 kg (~3,300 lbs) and packs a 3.0-liter V6, with twin-turbocharging, and pre-chamber combustion tech, inspired by the world of Formula 1, to kick out a dizzying amount of thrust.
With no less than 621 hp (630 ps / 463 kW) and 538 lb-ft (730 Nm) bouncing off the walls, directed to the rear wheels via a dual-clutch eight-speed automatic transmission, it needs only 2.9 seconds to hit the 62 mph (100 kph) mark from a standstill. If the road and legislation allow it, then it will keep pushing all the way up to 202 mph (325 kph).
Now that we’ve covered the basics of the MC20, it’s time to see if it is any good, and if you paid attention to the title, then you know it is. AutoExpress’ Steve Sutcliffe had a go in the brand-new Italian supercar and found it very difficult to restrain his emotions.
The reviewer praised almost everything about it, from the brilliant suspension setup, steering, and power, to the elegant looks and cabin design, going as far as claiming that it might just be the best modern-day exotic that money can buy.
However, not everything is perfect about it, apparently, as he did raise an eyebrow at one particular thing. We won’t tell you what it is, as you’ll have to watch the review to find out, but we will give you a hint: it is related to the powertrain.
