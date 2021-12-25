Maserati MC20 Lives Up to the Hype, It's a Characterful, Superbly Tuned Mid-Engine V6

Maserati has been hyping the new MC20 mid-engine sports car for a while. Tim Burton, popularly known as Shmee150, got the chance to drive this sweet exhilarating ride. So, does this new turbo-charged V6 live up to its hype? Redefining the legacy of the Italian automaker, Maserati MC20 is incredibly fast, agile, and beautifully styled.
According to Burton, the MC20 is a striking car. This Italian supercar launched last year, marking a return of a mid-engine car in the lineup after the MC12 in 2004. The MC20 gets its name from the Maserati Corsa 2020.
Maserati cleverly designed the MC20 with elements defining the three-pronged trident emblem. You can spot these elements as you go around the car including the three blades in the headlights, triple spoked wheels, door decals, three vents on the side of the engine bay cover, and the trident graphic in the plexiglass rear window.
A big part of the new Maserati MC20 is the engine. The Nettuno engine is an all-new twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 engine that makes a whopping 630 HP. This new revolutionary engine uses a unique twin-turbo combustion system paired to a 7-speed automatic transmission. The Maserati MC20 can go from 0 to 60 mph (97 kph) in 3 seconds and has a top speed of over 200 mph (322 kph).
Unlike the MC12, the MC20 is a series production car and is not super limited in numbers like the Maserati MC12.
The interior is quite fascinating. To get in, you have to lift the dihedral doors that open outward for some supercar drama. The interior comes with a carbon-fiber tub, optional bucket seats with yellow accents, and a floating screen.
In GT automatic mode, the MC20 is smooth and non-intimidating, perfect for daily driving. In Manual sports mode, the Italian race car’s suspension stiffens, and there’s a bit of demeanor change into a characterful engine noise.
Burton drives to the Autobahn, and the MC20 feels light and nimble. It’s dramatic at 8,000 rpm, hunkering down and delivering plenty of power.
