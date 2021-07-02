Maserati MC20 to Spearhead Carmaker’s 2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed Lineup

Maserati will bring its new super sports car, the MC20, to this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, where it will make its dynamic debut as far as the UK is concerned. The MC20 will participate in the Supercar Run, tackling the iconic 1.16-mile hill climb event with renowned GT1 world champion Andrea Bertolini behind the wheel.
The 2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed will take place at Goodwood in West Sussex from July 8 to July 11.
Designed at the Centro Stile Maserati and developed by the Maserati Innovation Lab, the MC20 comes alive at the carmaker’s historic plant in Modena as a 100% made in Italy type of product. Overall, this car is meant to combine performance, sportiness, and luxury, while delighting the senses with its mid-mounted 630-hp twin-turbocharged V6 Nettuno engine, featuring Formula 1 technology.
The Maserati MC20 can hit 62 mph (100 kph) in just 2.88 seconds before maxing out at more than 202 mph (325 kph). Its V6 Nettuno engine will also be on display next to the vehicle itself in the Supercar Paddock, where visitors will be able to admire it up close.
Other highlights of the MC20 include its butterfly doors, two 10-inch screens inside, plus the fact that you can choose between five driving modes in GT, Wet, Sport, Corsa, and if you’re feeling brave, ESC Off.
The Italian brand will also bring its Ghibli Trofeo model to Goodwood this year, parking the executive sedan in the First Glance Paddock. The Ghibli Trofeo is meant to be Maserati’s fastest four-door car ever, thanks to a Ferrari-made 580-hp (588-PS) twin-turbo V8 engine and a top speed of 203 mph (326 kph). In a straight line, the Maserati Ghibli Trofeo is expected to hit 62 mph (100 kph) in 4.3 seconds.
As for the Quattroporte Trofeo, at this point, there’s no official word as to whether or not it will make the trip to Goodwood.
