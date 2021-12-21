3 Maserati Debuts Classiche Program, a Mistral Is the First To Be Authenticated

Maserati Teases New Drop Top Model of the MC20 Supercar

The new Maserati MC20 is going to get a new convertible roadster version in 2022 the brand revealed Tuesday. Under a sunny sky with some clouds, the supercar was photographed with a unique cloud-covered camouflage wrap. 8 photos



Clearly, Maserati is about as ambitious as any other supercar company now that they're out from underneath the shadow of Ferrari. Despite very few public reviews of the MC20, all report well on the all-new twin-turbo V6 stashed behind the driver compartment.



That mid-mounted engine location is important when it comes to



That means it should make 620ish horsepower and 538 pound-feet of torque. It's good enough to shove the normal MC20 to 60 miles per hour from a dead stop in under 2.9 seconds and onto a top speed of 202 miles per hour. Of course, we'll expect the roadster to be slightly slower.



That will likely come down to a bit more weight thanks to the complex folding hardtop we seem to see in these photos. Nevertheless, we get the feeling that blitzing to whatever speed you want won't feel any slower with the wind in your hair and the open sky above you.



