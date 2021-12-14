Maserati Debuts Classiche Program, a Mistral Is the First To Be Authenticated

Maserati has decided it is time to put the spotlight on classic models, and the Italian brand has launched its Classiche program. This is not a surprise, as the Trident brand announced it will do so during last year's MMXX: Time to be Audacious event.
The main idea with this program is that owners of classic Maserati models will be able to have them inspected by certified specialists and get them authenticated. The first car to receive this honor is a 1969 Mistral 3700, as you can see in the photo gallery.
The example in question, finished in “Auteuil silver,” obtained the certificate after a thorough inspection that went through over 300 points. In other words, the inspectors checked the vehicle itself, its papers, and the Historical Archive to ensure that everything that was fitted to this example is as the factory intended.
Maserati has previously offered authentication services for its vehicles that are over 20 years old, as well as models that come from special series, such as the MC12. This inspection is more than what you might find with a certified pre-owned vehicle, as it refers to vehicles that are no longer being manufactured and have become collectible.
Customers will be able to get minor repairs and routine maintenance done in-house, as if their vehicles were just a few months old. Moreover, Maserati even offers an on-demand Car Detailing service.
The goal of the program is to preserve as many classic Maserati vehicles as possible, while ensuring that their owners also protect their investment. Owners of Classiche (that is Italian for classic), Youngtimer and Speciali (that is Italian for Special) cars will be able to get a dedicated service plan for their vehicles, as well as follow-up services to assist owners in various stages of the restoration or repair process.
Starting 2022, Maserati will offer restoration services, as well as new parts made for classic cars using original designs. The process will provide modern reliability and functionality for components that will not look any different from their classic counterparts.
Along with this announcement, the Italian marque has also opened up its Capsule Collection, which focuses on apparel. The Trident brand offers garments for men, women, and children. All items combine style with tradition, and the designers have paid attention to the smallest details, as Maserati Classiche underlines.
The example in question, finished in “Auteuil silver,” obtained the certificate after a thorough inspection that went through over 300 points. In other words, the inspectors checked the vehicle itself, its papers, and the Historical Archive to ensure that everything that was fitted to this example is as the factory intended.
Maserati has previously offered authentication services for its vehicles that are over 20 years old, as well as models that come from special series, such as the MC12. This inspection is more than what you might find with a certified pre-owned vehicle, as it refers to vehicles that are no longer being manufactured and have become collectible.
Customers will be able to get minor repairs and routine maintenance done in-house, as if their vehicles were just a few months old. Moreover, Maserati even offers an on-demand Car Detailing service.
The goal of the program is to preserve as many classic Maserati vehicles as possible, while ensuring that their owners also protect their investment. Owners of Classiche (that is Italian for classic), Youngtimer and Speciali (that is Italian for Special) cars will be able to get a dedicated service plan for their vehicles, as well as follow-up services to assist owners in various stages of the restoration or repair process.
Starting 2022, Maserati will offer restoration services, as well as new parts made for classic cars using original designs. The process will provide modern reliability and functionality for components that will not look any different from their classic counterparts.
Along with this announcement, the Italian marque has also opened up its Capsule Collection, which focuses on apparel. The Trident brand offers garments for men, women, and children. All items combine style with tradition, and the designers have paid attention to the smallest details, as Maserati Classiche underlines.