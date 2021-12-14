Toyota bZ Small Crossover Promises Insane Energy Efficiency: 125 Wh/Km (200 Wh/Mi)

Among the electric concept cars Toyota presented this December 14, one of the more modest vehicles may not have called a lot of attention, but it should. Being among the most affordable EVs the Japanese automaker plans to sell is not what makes the bZ Small Crossover special: its promised energy efficiency is. Akio Toyoda said it would deliver 125 Wh/km (200 Wh/mi).
To put that under the proper perspective, the Lucid Air is one of the most efficient EVs for sale. The electric sedan presents an energy efficiency of 135 Wh/km (216 Wh/mi). When it goes on sale, the Lightyear One may beat that with 84.75 Wh/km (135.6 Wh/mi), but it will be expensive and produced in limited numbers.
According to the Toyota CEO, this high energy efficiency was a need for the bZ Small Crossover. As a very compact vehicle, it cannot afford to have a massive battery pack to offer a decent range. That said, its only option was to make the most of the battery pack Toyota will be able to give it.
Let’s imagine it is as big as a Peugeot e-208 or an Opel Corsa-e, with 45 kWh of usable capacity. The Toyota bZ Small Crossover could run 360 kilometers (224 miles) with a full charge. The Peugeot e-208 has recently had an increase in its official range: it is now 362 km (225 mi). However, it is a lower vehicle than the bZ Small Crossover. The e-2008, which is also a crossover, has an improved range of 345 km (214 mi).
Considering that the bZ Small Crossover is not for sale yet, Toyota may improve that number until the electric car is put for sale. With affordability as its primary mission, it will probably use BYD’s LFP Blade Battery and aim at European and Asian customers. Although the bZ Small Crossover looks too small for the American market, Toyota clients from the U.S. can start trying to convince the company right now to sell it there. It may make a difference.
According to the Toyota CEO, this high energy efficiency was a need for the bZ Small Crossover. As a very compact vehicle, it cannot afford to have a massive battery pack to offer a decent range. That said, its only option was to make the most of the battery pack Toyota will be able to give it.
Let’s imagine it is as big as a Peugeot e-208 or an Opel Corsa-e, with 45 kWh of usable capacity. The Toyota bZ Small Crossover could run 360 kilometers (224 miles) with a full charge. The Peugeot e-208 has recently had an increase in its official range: it is now 362 km (225 mi). However, it is a lower vehicle than the bZ Small Crossover. The e-2008, which is also a crossover, has an improved range of 345 km (214 mi).
Considering that the bZ Small Crossover is not for sale yet, Toyota may improve that number until the electric car is put for sale. With affordability as its primary mission, it will probably use BYD’s LFP Blade Battery and aim at European and Asian customers. Although the bZ Small Crossover looks too small for the American market, Toyota clients from the U.S. can start trying to convince the company right now to sell it there. It may make a difference.