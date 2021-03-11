Maserati MC20 Dancing in the Snow Is Like a Late Winter Dream

3 Why You Should Be Excited About Maserati MC20’s Bilstein DampTronic X Suspension

In September of last year, Italian carmaker Maserati pulled the wraps off the MC20, the successor of the MC12 and the "beginning of Maserati's new era."







The MC20 is expected to hit dealerships by the end of the year. It will do so powered by an in-house-made engine Maserati calls Nettuno. We’re talking about a monster twin-turbo hardware that squeezes 630 horsepower from 3.0 liters of displacement and six cylinders. The engine has no problem beaming the car to 62 mph (100 kph) in under 2.9 seconds and on to a top speed over 202 mph (325 kph).



The sports car will offer a choice between five driving modes, namely GT, Wet, Sport, Corsa and ESC Off, providing different car setups for whatever driving needs there are at a given point in time.



Sporting butterfly doors, as Maserati calls them, two 10-inch screens, and six new body colors, the MC20 will probably be an incredible sight on the roads but also a fun machine on the track.



