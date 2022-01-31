Someone Is Flipping a Brand-New Maserati MC20 Online, Current Bid Exceeds MSRP

Presented with great pomp and circumstance in September 2020, the Maserati MC20 arrived in the United States for the 2022 model year. Available from $210,000 sans $3,695 for destination charges, the six-cylinder supercar appears to be in high demand in this part of the world.
Chassis number ZAM24BXA3N0379795, for example, features a final price of $250,395 on the window sticker and a current bid of $280,000 on Bring a Trailer. Listed with 86 miles (138 kilometers) on the clock, this car is offered with a Montana title in the name of the owner’s LLC.
Originally delivered by a Santa Monica-based retailer in California, the MC20 features a plethora of tasteful optional extras. I can’t wrap my head around the $500 charged for heated front seats given the starting price of this rear-driven thriller, but hey, that’s Maserati for you. Other goodies include $10,000 carbon-ceramic brakes, a $5,000 carbon-fiber engine cover, a $5,500 carbon-fiber spoiler, $5,500 forged wheels, a $4,000 nose lift, $1,200 glossy blue calipers, as well as a $500 Alcantara steering wheel.
The Monroney label further lists 10-percent U.S. and Canadian parts content and a fuel economy of 18 miles per gallon (13 liters per 100 kilometers) on the combined test cycle. If that seems like too much for a relatively light machine with a 3.0-liter V6, do bear in mind that Maserati tuned the twin-turbo lump to 621 hp and 538 pound-feet (730 Nm).
Baptized Nettuno, this mill isn’t 100-percent Maserati as the Italian automaker says it is. Closely linked to Ferrari, the company uses the same firing order as the F154-based V6 in the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio, the same 8,000-rpm rev limit as the SF90 Stradale, and the same 90-degree angle between the cylinder banks as the F154 engine for the Nettuno.
Another interesting detail comes in the guise of the Tremec TR-9080 transaxle, an eight-speed DCT with an electronic LSD. That is pretty much the same setup employed by the Chevrolet Corvette Stingray with the Z51 package, which flaunts a 5.2:1 final drive ratio vs. 5.174:1 in the MC20.
