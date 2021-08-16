Maserati MC20 Brightens Up the Décor at Pebble Beach, Looks Great on the Lawn

The Maserati MC20 has officially landed in Northern California, with the Italian automaker showcasing it on the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance lawn over the weekend, part of the 2021 Monterey Car Week.
Officially marking the Trident brand’s return to the supercar realm, the Maserati MC20 builds on the legacy of the stunning MC12. It brings back the company’s engine making after a two-decade hiatus, with the Nettuno power unit that is built in Italy, just like the supercar.
With a 3.0-liter displacement and twin turbocharging, as well as F1-inspired tech, such as the pre-chamber combustion system that features twin-spark plugs, the V6 pumps out 621 brake horsepower (630 PS / 463 kW) and 538 pound-feet (730 Nm) of torque.
It works in concert with an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that directs the thrust to the rear axle via a limited-slip differential.
Tipping the scales at less than 3,300 lbs (1,500 kg), thanks to its monocoque that weighs around 220 lbs (100 kg), the MC20 has an “exceptional power-to-weight ratio," Maserati claims.
It is capable of sprinting from rest to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in just 2.88 seconds in the Corsa driving mode, and to 124 mph (200 kph) in less than 8.8 seconds.
With a long straight ahead and a decent dose of the brave pill, it will exceed 202 mph (325 kph). It needs less than 33 meters (108 feet) to come to a full stop from 62 mph (100 kph).
Pricing starts in the region of $210,000. Check every option box, and there are quite a few, from the Exterior and Interior Carbon Fiber Packages, to many other amenities, and you will end up paying way more.
You can hit the brand’s U.S. website and configure your ideal MC20 here, using the official tool, after checking out the images shared in the gallery above.
