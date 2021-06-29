Here’s How Maserati Makes the New MC20 Supercar in Modena

4 2022 Maserati Grecale SUV Teased Again, Looks Similar to the Alfa Romeo Stelvio

Arguably the sportiest Maserati since the Ferrari Enzo-based MC12 from 2004–2005, the MC20 is produced exclusively in Modena with a twin-turbocharged V6. Penned by Klaus Busse of Centro Stile in Turin, the mid-engine coupe isn’t 100% Maserati as the Italian automaker says it is. 63 photos



Made from carbon fiber and lightweight composites,



Manufactured on a dedicated assembly line that combines skilled workers and high-tech robots, the Maserati Corse 20 belts out 630 PS (621 horsepower) at 7,500 revolutions per minute and 730 Nm (538 pound-feet) of torque from 3,000 through 5,500 revs. Capable of redlining at 8,000 rpm, the successor of the MC12 needs fewer than 3.0 seconds to hit 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour), while the top speed is rated at more than 325 kilometers per hour (202 miles per hour) by the Italian manufacturer.



Slightly more restrained in design than Ferrari’s brand-new 296 GTB, the MC20 will also be available as a fully electric supercar. Maserati has developed a three-motor powertrain to cut back on emissions while also improving performance, and the all-new GranTurismo will use it too.



Over in the European Union, the starting price for the MC20 is a cool €215,000 or $255,715 at current exchange rates. Not including freight, U.S. pricing is $210,000 while the Brits have to shell out £187,230 ($259,090).



