Folks, Lusine, the superyacht before you is owned by none other than Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum. If you've never heard of this politician from the United Arab Emirates, just know that he's CEO of The Emirates Group. Yes, the same ones that operate flights around the world and an array of other travel services. From hotels to entire vacations, this human does it all.
What to do when you operate some of the world's leading services and are rolling in more cash than you care to count? You buy a superyacht, that's what, in this case, Lusine, a ship that actually started out in 2018 under a different name, Falcon. However, it's unclear why this ship's name has been changed over the years.
Like most other billionaire superyachts, Lusine wasn't completed by just one crew. In this case, three teams worked on designing, building, and ensuring the shit was up to par with the owner's fancy.
While the ship was assembled at Heesen Yachts, the interior design was completed by another renowned crew, Sinot. If you've never heard of Sinot, I recommend taking to time to familiarize yourself with their work. Who knows, maybe you need their expertise someday. Until then, the images in the galley stand as a clear example of what they can achieve.
their knowledge that gives Lusine its crisp, clean, and "aggressive" look.
Since we're on the topic of exteriors, the main idea behind Lusine was to offer a yacht shaped much like the wing of a bird. Maybe this is why Falcon was the first designated name for the build.
One the steel hull and aluminum superstructure, Omega decided to throw in endless windows that even create 360-degree views on some decks. The fierce look is granted by a dropped bow tip and a wide and flat rear. Coming in with a length of 60 m (196 ft/4.9 m) and can accommodate 16 guests and 14 crew.
However, there is a catch to what you see in the gallery. It would seem as though the owner doesn't want anyone seeing the interior of his floating castle. This means that the interior images you see are not of Lusine. Instead, I've provided some sample photos with other Sinot interiors just to get a taste of what is inside Lusine.
composites, metals, glass, and stone. Winding staircases, leather seating, and art deco complement these spaces. These are just some of Sinot's signature traits.
However, for Lusine, Paul Costerus of Sinot tells us, "Each detail was crafted to meet the highest standards of sophistication and opulence. The Sinot ethos for distinctive aesthetics is seen in the use of rare woods and veneers, fine fabrics, exquisite leathers, and bespoke metal and glass, as well as custom-built furniture and lighting."
Powering this luxury toy box, two MTU diesel engines can propel the ship upwards of 17.5 knots (20.1 mph/32 kph), but while cruising at 13 knots (15 mph/24 kph), can attain a range of 4,200 nautical miles (4,833 miles/7,778 km). Enough to cruise the Caribbean and Mediterranean seas.
The past couple of years have been seeing a massive boom for the yachting industry, and one trend is that larger and larger ships are being ordered. This means that bank accounts are getting bigger and bigger. I wonder what billionaire superyachts like Lusine we'll see in the future.
