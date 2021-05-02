The HydroFlyer eFoil Is World’s Most Advanced, Comes With Detachable Handlebar

5 The Hydrosphere Proposes a Novel, Luxurious Way to Explore the Underwater World

3 Hawk Ranger Yacht Is a Transoceanic Wonder Able to Cruise for Up to Six Weeks

1 This Luxury SeaXplorer Is Big Enough to Fit Two Helicopters and a Submarine

F1-Inspired Ayrton Superyacht Comes With Sporty Details and Fish-Gills

ISA Yachts, a brand of Palumbo Superyachts, unveiled its first vessel out of a new collection – Ayrton 63. The yacht takes its name after the well-known Brazilian driver Ayrton Senna da Silva, who won 41 F1 races and three world championships before his death in 1994. 11 photos



The interior and exterior of the yacht are created by designer Enrico Gobbi and his team. The luxurious interior, wrapped in a metallic grey, is highlighted by the large opening windows on the fly and upper deck, having a solid reference to the world of F1. The five transverse windows of the owner cabin are also inspired by natural shapes, reminding to fish gills.







Two 1,800 hp Caterpillar 3512C engines power up the yacht to a maximum speed of 17.5 knots. While it doesn’t come close to a racing car’s speed, it is impressive considering that the vessel weighs around 1,200 tons. It has a cruising speed of 15 knots and a range of more than 5,000 nautical miles at 12 knots.



Details about the next two As the name suggests, this superyacht measures 63 meters (207 feet) with a steel hull and aluminum structure that give it an approximately 1,200 gross tonnage. It features sporty lines from the automotive world, outlining large internal volumes and details such as the fish-gill windows and the 45-degree transverse lines of its profile.The interior and exterior of the yacht are created by designer Enrico Gobbi and his team. The luxurious interior, wrapped in a metallic grey, is highlighted by the large opening windows on the fly and upper deck, having a solid reference to the world of F1. The five transverse windows of the owner cabin are also inspired by natural shapes, reminding to fish gills. Ayrton 63 can accommodate 12 guests in five double cabins and 15 crew members hosted in nine cabins. In terms of amenities, the fly-deck will include a wellness area that features a panoramic gym and a jacuzzi in the bow. The windows feature a waterfall on the outdoor pool that serves as a connection with the indoor jacuzzi.Two 1,800 hp Caterpillar 3512C engines power up the yacht to a maximum speed of 17.5 knots. While it doesn’t come close to a racing car’s speed, it is impressive considering that the vessel weighs around 1,200 tons. It has a cruising speed of 15 knots and a range of more than 5,000 nautical miles at 12 knots.Details about the next two superyachts in the line, a 164-footer and a 230-footer (50 and 70 meters) are expected to follow.