F1-Inspired Ayrton Superyacht Comes With Sporty Details and Fish-Gills

As the name suggests, this superyacht measures 63 meters (207 feet) with a steel hull and aluminum structure that give it an approximately 1,200 gross tonnage. It features sporty lines from the automotive world, outlining large internal volumes and details such as the fish-gill windows and the 45-degree transverse lines of its profile.The interior and exterior of the yacht are created by designer Enrico Gobbi and his team. The luxurious interior, wrapped in a metallic grey, is highlighted by the large opening windows on the fly and upper deck, having a solid reference to the world of F1. The five transverse windows of the owner cabin are also inspired by natural shapes, reminding to fish gills. Ayrton 63 can accommodate 12 guests in five double cabins and 15 crew members hosted in nine cabins. In terms of amenities, the fly-deck will include a wellness area that features a panoramic gym and a jacuzzi in the bow. The windows feature a waterfall on the outdoor pool that serves as a connection with the indoor jacuzzi.Two 1,800 hp Caterpillar 3512C engines power up the yacht to a maximum speed of 17.5 knots. While it doesn’t come close to a racing car’s speed, it is impressive considering that the vessel weighs around 1,200 tons. It has a cruising speed of 15 knots and a range of more than 5,000 nautical miles at 12 knots.Details about the next two superyachts in the line, a 164-footer and a 230-footer (50 and 70 meters) are expected to follow.