Hawk Ranger Yacht Is a Transoceanic Wonder Able to Cruise for Up to Six Weeks

The ship you see here is known as the Hawk Ranger, and it is a vessel meant to sail the seven seas and to do it safely through all weather conditions. This Ice Class ship is designed to offer you a view of an Arctic sunset or Caribbean sunrise, all in one season.
Like most other yacht designs, you’ll find multiple teams responsible for this one. The first, after which the vessel also takes its name, is Hawk Yachts. If you’ve never heard of Hawk, this team is comprised of several sailing and yachting experts with more than just design in their portfolio. They have actual sailing experience, and not just any sailing, expedition sailing. This ample history is seen in every yacht the team builds.
Together, these two teams have designed the vessel you see here. This 66.6-meter ship is built using a steel hull with an aluminum superstructure meant to handle global voyages while smashing through ice like the Titanic never happened.
Part two of the story is this ship’s range. Drawing on the sailing heritage of Hawk Yachts, the Ranger is built to cover 6,800 nautical miles. More than enough to hit the Mediterranean and Caribbean seas all in the same season for up to six weeks. Aside from the engines, which aren’t mentioned on any of the manufacturer websites, the Ranger has such autonomy due to ample storage facilities, backup systems, and optimization for reduced environmental impact.
One notable feature of this ship is the helicopter pad found aft. Not only is this area used for parking the chopper that just gave you a tour of the Galapagos Islands, but it also includes a modular pool that is to be accessed when a helicopter isn't available. Plenty of lounge pads and chairs are found facing aft, and an outdoor bar for serving refreshments welcomes your 12 guests.
Unlike other yacht designs you may have seen, the Ranger includes all guest quarters on the main deck. The deck above is reserved for the owner. Nearly half of the upper deck is composed of the owner's suite, study, lounge, gym, and his and her bathrooms. The remainder of the deck is reserved for an entertainment lounge. In case you have a helicopter that blocks the access to the swimming pool, a jacuzzi found aft should tide you over until your guests leave.
The final deck, the bridge deck, includes an al-fresco dining area aft and an interior observation lounge and fireplace for keeping warm while viewing Antarctica. This deck also includes the captain's quarters for a quick response in case duty calls.
Personally, if I were ever to be invited aboard a ship like this, I wouldn’t care where I sleep, be it in the crew quarters, mess hall, or that observation deck. The fire should keep me nice and comfortable until I reach more comfortable seas. With such an array of features, it’s no wonder this vessel can span multiple oceans for months on end.
