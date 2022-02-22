Millionaire Owner Flees After Having Abandoned His Damaged Luxury Yacht on a Beach

Even the most glamorous, expensive superyachts can end up having a tragic fate. This beautiful vessel was built for a famous Arab sheik and was a popular party boat for officials in Marbella, Spain, but decades later, it ended up in the hands of local authorities, when it was abandoned by its new owner after an engine failure.
Earlier this month, the local press in Marbella reported that a luxury yacht had been abandoned on the Carchuna beach, after having engine troubles on a trip from Marbella to Aguadulce. It’s unclear whether the owner’s family was onboard at the time as well, but the crew were reportedly trapped for hours, before they were rescued by local emergency operators. However, things didn’t end up well for the yacht.
According to Euro Weekly News, authorities gave the owner a 24-hour deadline for deciding what to do with the boat, but instead of that, he chose to flee. Apparently, that’s because he couldn’t reach an agreement with the insurance company regarding the responsibility for saving the vessel.
Neeveen (named after sheik Mohamed Ashmawi’s daughter, back in 1986) was finally recovered and brought to the Motril port, local authorities have announced. It spent more than a week stranded, which caused further damage, and authorities had to use pressurized air balloons to give it buoyancy. They also had to carefully remove 6,500 liters (1,700 gallons) of diesel, to prevent environmental accidents. It was a complex operation, but eventually the yacht made it safely to the Motril port.
Its millionaire owner, however, declined any responsibility and took off after refusing to cooperate with local authorities. The 88-footer (27.4 meters) that was once the expensive toy of a famous sheik will now be auctioned off or even worse, scrapped, if its condition is too bad.
Built by the Dutch shipyard Van Mill, Neeveen boasted a luxurious exterior created by Antonio Maggini Design. It can accommodate up to eight guests in four generous cabins, and traveled regularly in the Mediterranean, at a cruising speed of 16 knots (18 mph/29.6 kph). Its original owner, the Saudi businessman, passed away a few years ago, but he most likely never imagined that his beloved luxury yacht would end up abandoned by a careless new owner.
According to Euro Weekly News, authorities gave the owner a 24-hour deadline for deciding what to do with the boat, but instead of that, he chose to flee. Apparently, that’s because he couldn’t reach an agreement with the insurance company regarding the responsibility for saving the vessel.
Neeveen (named after sheik Mohamed Ashmawi’s daughter, back in 1986) was finally recovered and brought to the Motril port, local authorities have announced. It spent more than a week stranded, which caused further damage, and authorities had to use pressurized air balloons to give it buoyancy. They also had to carefully remove 6,500 liters (1,700 gallons) of diesel, to prevent environmental accidents. It was a complex operation, but eventually the yacht made it safely to the Motril port.
Its millionaire owner, however, declined any responsibility and took off after refusing to cooperate with local authorities. The 88-footer (27.4 meters) that was once the expensive toy of a famous sheik will now be auctioned off or even worse, scrapped, if its condition is too bad.
Built by the Dutch shipyard Van Mill, Neeveen boasted a luxurious exterior created by Antonio Maggini Design. It can accommodate up to eight guests in four generous cabins, and traveled regularly in the Mediterranean, at a cruising speed of 16 knots (18 mph/29.6 kph). Its original owner, the Saudi businessman, passed away a few years ago, but he most likely never imagined that his beloved luxury yacht would end up abandoned by a careless new owner.
??Ya está en tierra el yate #Neeveen, que varó en la playa de #Carchuna.— Ministerio Transportes, Movilidad y A. Urbana (@mitmagob) February 21, 2022
Capitanía Marítima de #Motril felicita al grupo de operaciones especiales de @salvamentogob por el trabajo desarrollado en la descontaminación y en el reflotamiento del barco.#mareslimpios #maresseguros pic.twitter.com/8tQuCAnOcE