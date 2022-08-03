This 230-Foot Superyacht Concept Is Ideal for "Remote Family Getaways"

London-based studio Andy Waugh Yacht Design has unveiled its latest concept: a 70-meter (230-foot) superyacht that was designed with a focus on entertainment and relaxation. The vessel, called Serafina, provides the perfect mix of indoor and outdoor spaces on board.
Serafina incorporates the idea of "sophisticated simplicity," enveloping the accommodations in a dynamic and unique form. Its bright superstructure, which is crossed by bold lines, contrasts with its dark hull. This contrast reflects the elegant yet masculine look that comes together to make a distinctive entity.
Described as "the only superyacht you'll ever need," Serafina features great interior volumes and outdoor areas. It has a large sundeck with two distinct areas that focus on entertainment and relaxation. One includes a generous pool, while the other has an area meant for lounging.
On the bridge deck, guests will find a formal lounge that will allow them to enjoy al fresco dining. Toward the bow are located the crew and technical areas, which are isolated from the rest of the vessel to provide privacy for guests and efficient crew operations.
The main deck has a more informal saloon and an area meant for dining and socializing. Owners will find privacy in the owners' suite, which is located forward on the deck.
Serafina can accommodate up to 14 passengers in seven cabins that are arranged across three decks to make room for entertainment and relaxation areas. The crew's living quarters are located toward the bow, with easy access to the wheelhouse and engine room. These elements work together to reduce crew footfall and offer passengers the ultimate comfort at sea.
The studio says that Serafina is an amenity-packed superyacht that is "perfect for remote family getaways." However, there's no word on the yacht's propulsion system or performance. Currently, Serafina lives in the form of renderings, but it could become a reality in the future if an owner with a deep pocket comes along.
