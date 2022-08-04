Automotive Millionaire’s Famous $75M Superyacht Is a Fantasy Paradise on Water

Some superyachts seem to have been born for rich and famous owners, going from one well-known millionaire to another. This is part of what makes them so popular and desirable even decades after their launch. This beautiful Oceanco creation has the potential to become one of the most iconic luxury yachts.
In its previous life, this stunning vessel with a masculine, dark blue hull, was the custom-built luxury toy of someone who would later be known as the second-richest man in Russia. One of the floating luxury toys, to be exact, because Vladimir Potanin owned three stunning yachts. Anastasia was reportedly named after one of his daughters, and designed as the perfect water retreat for someone who can have all that money can buy.
A fantasy world in itself, this 248-foot (76 meters) pleasure craft had on board everything that you can think of, from a cinema, a massage room, and a swimming pool, to a medical room, and a huge garage filled with jetskis, tenders, and water toys. Even the master’s suite was designed as a private retreat, unfolding over two levels. This sumptuous duplex suite provides the owner with anything they would want for relaxation, work, and sleep.
The main salon is also a fabulous spot. First of all, its main attraction is a large aquarium that can be admired both from the lounge and the dining areas. Secondly, it magically becomes a nightclub when it’s time for some fun, complete with professional sound systems, lights and laser.
Even from the outside, this Oceanco masterpiece looks like something out of this world, because its exterior was specifically designed to blur the lines between the decks, and make it seem like they blend with one another. This elegant look is owed to the legendary Sam Sorgiovanni, who also designed Potanin’s other superyachts.
A few years ago, Anastasia was reportedly sold, and that’s when it began its new life, as Wheels. This straightforward name showed a direct link to the new owner, Ralf Schmidt. Schmidt is the founder of Uniwheels, a successful supplier with customers such as Audi, BMW, and Porsche. Uniwheels would later be sold, but Schmidt’s floating luxury toy kept the symbolic name.
With its famous past and pedigree, this 2008 Oceanco yacht is still one of the most stunning pleasure craft on the luxury charter market. Those wishing to enjoy on week on board Wheels, which is available for charter through Y.CO, must be ready to part with at least $750,000. But they’ll get to feel like they’re vacationing on their own private island, cruising away with no care in the world. Who knows what the next decade will bring for this famous superyacht – for now, there’s no cloud in sight.
