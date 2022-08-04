The Yacht That’s Notoriously Missing from the French Riviera This Year Is Still Hiding Out

The Persian Gulf is no French Riviera, but it has become much more precious than it for the Russian oligarchs who own one or more luxury yachts. At a time of the year when Russian-owned superyachts, which are famous for being some of the most opulent in the world, would usually show off at Cannes, things are now looking very different.
It’s been a decade since the Nirvana superyacht was built and, throughout this entire time, it was one of the most spectacular pleasure craft to show up in the most glamorous, exclusive locations around the world. But this year is different. There’s no sign of Nirvana anywhere near the European hotspot, just as there is no other Russian-owned superyacht in the area. For the first time, these luxury toys are missing from the party, and it shows.
Since the unprecedented hunt for the Russian oligarchs’ assets was launched in response to the invasion of Ukraine, the entire world has watched as multiple superyachts went running towards so-called safe havens. Some of them lost the fight, such as the infamous Amadea, while others continue to hide in what are now known as the top locations where they can be safe from sanctions – Dubai and Turkey.
The massive 290-foot (88 meters) Nirvana has been moored in Dubai for almost the entire summer. It got there after Vladimir Potanin, the second-richest man in Russia, and one of Vladimir Putin’s close friends, was officially added to the sanctions list by EU and the UK. It was quickly suspected that the billionaire owner of one of the world’s largest producers of nickel and palladium wanted to protect his $300 million floating palace from the risk of getting seized.
Superyachts are meant to be on the move, but a lot of these oligarch-owned luxury toys have been carefully tucked away, docked for months in the same spot. Data from maritime tracking platforms shows that Nirvana started moving in the Persian Gulf just hours ago, but it’s unknown whether it’s actually going someplace else or staying in the area where it’s safe.
Wherever it’s at, Nirvana is a sight to behold. Built by the acclaimed Oceanco shipyard, and designed by the acclaimed Sam Sorgiovanni, it won multiple awards for its exquisite style. Incredibly opulent, this pleasure craft has two jacuzzis, in addition to a swimming pool. And that’s no ordinary pool either, but a counter-flow, 25-foot-long (7.5 meters) pool that converts into a dancefloor.
Even the lift shaft connecting its decks is a stunning work of art, representing a bubbling whirlpool. And the main saloon’s attraction is not a common bar or a work of art, but two terrariums for exotic reptiles.
No longer showing off its beauty in luxurious cruises around the world, the mammoth Nirvana superyacht is now trying to not be seen at all.
