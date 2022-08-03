Renderings of Viking Yachts' New Viking 90 Sportfisher Flagship Unveiled

Newly-unveiled renderings of Viking Yachts’ upcoming Viking 90 yacht show a sleek profile featuring the latest lifting-strake design and a one-piece wraparound enclosed bridge windshield designed to enhance visibility.
Viking Yachts is a U.S.-based ship builder known for creating quality semi-custom fiberglass convertible yachts, motor yachts, and open yachts. They’ve been in the business for more than 50 years, and their newest 90-foot (27.41-meter) Viking 90 model is a sportfishing yacht that builds on the popularity of the brand’s previous Viking 92 and Viking 80 models.
The new flagship will come with the latest technology from bow to stern, according to the boat builder. As such, the new flagship will feature a refined driveline, propeller pockets, as well as advanced propulsion systems. Moreover, it is built with lighter interior materials, more carbon fiber than previous models, and light Resin Transfer Molding.
Performance of the Viking 90 is also optimized through Computational Fluid Dynamics, which is an engineering tool that allows the team to analyze, optimize and verify certain parameters like pressure distribution, trim angle, or trim tab effectiveness, even before initiating physical tests.
Speaking of performance, hull one of the Viking 90 series, which will be a Kingston Grey Sky Bridge model, will be powered by the optional twin MTU 16V 2000 M96L engines, though the series comes standard with Caterpillar C32A diesel engines. There will also be a variant with Caterpillar C32B 2400 engines. While preliminary speeds of the three versions are still being calculated, the team promises the Viking 90 will be capable of impressive speed, range, and excellent overall performance.
The cockpit of the upcoming sportfisher yacht will measure an impressive 224 square-meters (2,411 square feet) and will include a 203-gallon transom fishbox/live well, along with two full-length 103-gallon insulated in-deck fishboxes.
It will offer future owners aft-facing seating areas between the lower and upper decks. The cockpit’s floor is also reinforced as it will house a fighting chair, rocket launcher or table.
“What we learned from the 92 was that the majority of our owners wanted to be seated so they could look aft – that’s where all the action is on a Viking sportfishing boat,” said David Wilson, Viking Design Manager.
The cockpit and the upper decks will be fitted with plenty of features aimed at providing excellent visibility and fishability, such as an elevated platform, a rod locker with pull-out drawers, various welded-on rod holders, storage options, and more.
Additionally, The Viking 90 yacht will offer accommodation in 6 cabins, including a full-beam master stateroom with king-size bed and a large maple-lined walk-in closet, and five guest staterooms, each with its own private bathroom and shower.
Hull one of the Viking 90 flagship will debut at the Viking Yachts and Valhalla Boatworks VIP Boat Show on February 3-4 and will also be presented at the Miami International Boat Show later that month.
The new flagship will come with the latest technology from bow to stern, according to the boat builder. As such, the new flagship will feature a refined driveline, propeller pockets, as well as advanced propulsion systems. Moreover, it is built with lighter interior materials, more carbon fiber than previous models, and light Resin Transfer Molding.
Performance of the Viking 90 is also optimized through Computational Fluid Dynamics, which is an engineering tool that allows the team to analyze, optimize and verify certain parameters like pressure distribution, trim angle, or trim tab effectiveness, even before initiating physical tests.
Speaking of performance, hull one of the Viking 90 series, which will be a Kingston Grey Sky Bridge model, will be powered by the optional twin MTU 16V 2000 M96L engines, though the series comes standard with Caterpillar C32A diesel engines. There will also be a variant with Caterpillar C32B 2400 engines. While preliminary speeds of the three versions are still being calculated, the team promises the Viking 90 will be capable of impressive speed, range, and excellent overall performance.
The cockpit of the upcoming sportfisher yacht will measure an impressive 224 square-meters (2,411 square feet) and will include a 203-gallon transom fishbox/live well, along with two full-length 103-gallon insulated in-deck fishboxes.
It will offer future owners aft-facing seating areas between the lower and upper decks. The cockpit’s floor is also reinforced as it will house a fighting chair, rocket launcher or table.
“What we learned from the 92 was that the majority of our owners wanted to be seated so they could look aft – that’s where all the action is on a Viking sportfishing boat,” said David Wilson, Viking Design Manager.
The cockpit and the upper decks will be fitted with plenty of features aimed at providing excellent visibility and fishability, such as an elevated platform, a rod locker with pull-out drawers, various welded-on rod holders, storage options, and more.
Additionally, The Viking 90 yacht will offer accommodation in 6 cabins, including a full-beam master stateroom with king-size bed and a large maple-lined walk-in closet, and five guest staterooms, each with its own private bathroom and shower.
Hull one of the Viking 90 flagship will debut at the Viking Yachts and Valhalla Boatworks VIP Boat Show on February 3-4 and will also be presented at the Miami International Boat Show later that month.