Millionaire Polo Player Puts His Gorgeous 30-Year-Old Superyacht on the Market

There’s never a dull moment on the luxury yacht market – one of the newest pleasure crafts that are up for grabs is actually a classic Feadship beauty that’s been around for three decades.
There are two types of millionaire superyacht owners: those who want to enjoy their luxury toys privately and those who see them as an investment rather than a personal pleasure. Bobby Genovese belongs to the second category. He owns multiple yachts as part of his growing empire under the “BG” brand, which operates as luxury charter vessels.
Genovese kicked off his business career in Ontario, Canada, when he was just 25 years old and went on to found the BG Capital Group. The success of that company allowed him to also invest in his greatest passion, polo. More than just a polo player, Genovese owns multiple polo clubs, with the flagship located in Ocala, Florida. Adding a fleet of luxury yachts to that seemed like a natural move.
What makes BG special (also known as BG Charade) is that it’s a classic Feadship. Built in 1990, this 156.5-foot (47.7 meters) superyacht boasts the iconic De Voogt naval architecture. But there’s nothing outdated about it because it also underwent a full refit in Thailand.
If you think that’s an unusual location for a refit (they’re usually carried out at shipyards with an extensive experience, such as those in Northern Europe), that’s because it wasn’t the owner’s first choice but an accident. According to Superyacht Times, BG was in Thailand when the pandemic broke out, which meant that it would be stranded there for a long time. Always practical, the owner decided to turn that into a positive thing by investing in a full refit right there and then.
This is how the BG superyacht got a brand-new paint job, a spruced-up interior, and upgraded mechanical systems.
Its classic silhouette reveals a spectacular all-white interior that’s inspired by the iconic Hampton Beach houses. All of the six cabins are equally elegant, fitted with the latest entertainment systems and en-suite bathrooms.
Relaxation options for the guests include a generous jacuzzi on the sundeck, an outdoor cinema on the bridge deck, and an exquisite main salon. Not only does it have great panoramic views, but it’s an awesome spot to enjoy a good wine. And there’s plenty to choose from because BG has a wine cellar with 120 bottles.
This stylish superyacht has also proven its top-notch performance in multiple journeys all over the world, from Tahiti to the Bahamas and the Mediterranean. In addition to its twin 905 HP Caterpillar engines that can hit 15 knots (17 mph/27.7 kph), the vessel is also equipped with modern zero-speed stabilizers for a smoother ride.
A perfect blend of classic style and modern comfort, the BG superyacht is ready for a new owner. One that has $16.9 million to spend, according to the Burgess Yachts listing.
