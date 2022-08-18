Couple Pays $188K for an Abandoned, Old Tiny House for the Sake of Its History

You would think that taking on an abandoned tiny home that’s basically a shed, with no kitchen or bathroom, would be a charitable act. But a lawyer and his wife in Auckland, New Zealand, paid a surprising amount for this modest-looking dwelling. It’s all about heritage.
There aren’t many three-story modern houses out there with a tiny shed integrated inside, but this might soon become one of the most interesting sights in the inner-city suburb of Grey Lyn, located in Auckland. That’s because the city’s tiniest home was just sold to a generous couple who plans to start building the house of their dreams.
They were willing to pay NZD $300,000 (approximately $188,000) for this very modest shed that not only needs to be fully restored, but that covers only 9 square meters (96.8 square feet). Obviously, nobody could live here as it is, much less a family. But the plan is to merge this brick shed with the future three-story house, preserving the original façade and walls.
The catch is that the tiny shed sits on valuable land. The Auckland Council confirmed the historical value of the hidden parcel of land unfolding over 33 square meters (355 square feet) on Tuarangi Road. This is where the tiny shed served as the Governor Brick Pumphouse, owned by the Auckland Gas Company.
The new owner reportedly said that he was interested in the heritage of the place. And so were the previous buyers. According to One Roof, the unusual tiny shed was bought earlier this year by another couple, but it didn’t last. Hopefully, it will have more luck this time.
The previous owner’s renovation plan envisioned a modern building where the original shed would be enclosed in a glass box on the ground floor, so that it could be admired as a work of art in a gallery, while also protected. It will be interesting to see how the new owners will incorporate the historic tiny home into their future house, but that’s going to take a while.
