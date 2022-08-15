Guy Builds Practical Tiny Home With Amazing Layout on Top of a Flatbed Truck

autoevolution
For the more adventurous spirit, there’s nothing that beats the ever-changing scenery and freedom that comes with the nomadic lifestyle. Some choose to live full-time in a motorhome, while others prefer to travel in a self-built mobile habitat. Rory has taken matters into his own hands and made a DIY tiny house on a flatbed truck.

Since Rory loves to travel, he always wanted to have his own mobile home that he could take wherever. He initially wanted to buy a box truck and get creative with the cargo area. But since he didn’t find anything that could satisfy his needs, he ended up getting a flatbed truck and building the house on top of it.

He attached a box complete with all the necessary amenities to a Mitsubishi Fuso chassis. But since it was the first time when he had done a project like this, he had some issues with the design. The first winter was really cold, and his home wasn’t properly equipped for that.

Last year, he bought a 2009 Isuzu NPR and moved the box to the new truck. It was a trial-and-error process, but he managed to build his ideal full-time adventure truck. The custom house measures 14 ft (4.2 meters) in length, and it features an ingenious layout that includes storage hacks and a ton of cool design elements.

The first thing you’re going to notice is the kitchen, which has a large sink and a generous stainless steel countertop. It also includes a two-burner propane cooktop and a custom slide-out induction one. Of course, the kitchen had to include a refrigerator, a pantry, and several drawers and cabinets for storage.

Next to the kitchen is an office space with a unique desk that drops down when the vehicle is parked. This maximizes space and also keeps everything that’s on the desk safely in place. That includes his monitor, laptop, and other devices that he uses for his work.

Rory’s tiny house truck has a dining area as well. There are two elevated seats and a table that folds down whenever he wants to access the storage underneath. At the rear is his bedroom, which is also elevated. It has a queen-size bed placed under a large skylight that also acts as a pop-up. This allows him to get on the roof, which is reinforced to serve as a hang-out zone for multiple people.

The whole area was cleverly designed to include plenty of storage hacks. The bed comes with several drawers, and there’s even a space specifically designed for his shoes. You’ll notice there’s an entryway underneath the bed as well, which actually leads to the garage. Surprisingly, he can fit a lot of stuff in there – he has different tools, roller skates, and a bike. Conveniently, Rory can access this space from the outside whenever he wants to take out his bike for a ride.

Finally, the bathroom in this tiny home is compact, but it does the job. He has a shower and enough water to use. More specifically, his truck carries a 42-gallon (191-liter) freshwater tank. It also has a 42-gallon (191-liter) graywater one. On the roof, the vehicle has a 400-watt solar panel array that can be tilted to 60 degrees. This comes in handy when he wants to get rid of the snow that accumulates on the panels during winter. Elsewhere, the cab of the truck has a ladder, and a rack system mounted on top.

Recently, he offered the folks from Tiny Home Tours a full tour of his DIY adventure truck. You can find out more about Rory and his tiny home on wheels in the clip attached below.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

