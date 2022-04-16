Elegant $22M Mansion Offers 12-Car Garage With Man Cave Potential, Bezos as Neighbor

The garage is not the hottest selling point of the new mansion on Angelo Drive in Beverly Hills, but it should be. The three-level mansion was completed in 2021 and is very modern and elegant, according to the listing from Compass. It’s definitely in keeping with the Californian interpretation of sophisticated living, with plenty of hardwood floors and shining marble throughout, airy rooms with elevated ceilings, and open-space areas that connect to the outside almost seamlessly.
But that garage is gorgeous in its own right, and even more so if you consider the potential it has to become an equally awesome man cave. The garage is all-white and marble, and can accommodate up to 12 vehicles across 2,000 square feet (186 square meters) of air-conditioned space – double the space available in the backyard, which has been fashioned into an “exterior oasis.” A small collection would fit just perfectly here, together with a couple of dailies.
Moreover, the space comes with a separate room with an ensuite bathroom and a utilities room. This means that the owner slash collector can turn the space into whatever tickles his or her fancy, from a man cave or a hang-out space to sleeping quarters for a mechanic. Presumably, the developers left this space unfurnished to allow for customization. Additional parking space for four more vehicles is available outside.
in the garage) and seven bathrooms, and the kind of luxury amenities you’ll find on much bigger properties.
For instance, there’s a spacious movie theater in the basement, which can comfortably seat some ten people at once. Also here is a built-in bar and an elegant lounge, and an office – for those times when work must be conducted at home. The master bedroom comes with dual walk-in wardrobes and a spectacular spa-like bathroom decked in marble, including on the walls, and with a stone bathtub positioned centrally.
For more formal occasions, developers have included a 10-person dining table, with a nearby chef’s kitchen with professional appliances, a marble-topped island and separate breakfast bar. The three levels of the house are connected by a wooden winding staircase encased in a glass atrium. The loft can be repurposed as a lounge or a media room, and has its own private terrace.
The “exterior oasis” in the backyard is not much in terms of size but it’s done beautifully, like the rest of the place. There’s a pool with depth variations and very artsy shaded loungers smack in the middle, and a couple of lounge areas, all of it walled in to keep prying eyes away.
most expensive home sale in California at the time. Comparatively, this neighboring property is selling for peanuts, as it was originally listed for $26.9 million, but can now be had for even less, $21.9 million. It’s not like you can run over to borrow a cup of sugar from Bezos, but his presence there adds to marketability.
A mansion with plenty of style, a customizable garage and luxe amenities, and Bezos as neighbor, this is what luxury real estate dreams are made of. If you have the money to spare.
