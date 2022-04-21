All-Black, Batman-Inspired “Sexy” Apartment Sells With Parking for the Batmobile

If you’re a fan of The Bat too, you could now take your obsession one step further by moving into an apartment inspired by him. It’s all-black, it’s “sexy” and “seductive,” and it’s been on the market for almost one year. It’s also a cleaning freak’s worst nightmare come to life in a 2-bed 1-bath piece of real estate, but that’s a discussion for another time.
Every once in a while, we indulge in the occasional story of car-centric real estate. After all, any car enthusiast needs a place to lay their head at night, and a separate place to keep their collectibles safe. This Batman apartment is also such an instance, but on a downsized scale: where we normally window-shop mansions and mega-mansions, or custom car galleries, this a more or less regular apartment. A flat.
Located in the UK, in the heart of Manchester City Center, in the Northern Quarter area, the apartment is in a former Victorian Mill warehouse that was converted into a living space in 1997. The building goes back to 1933, so the apartment offers the perfect combination of old and modern. More relevant to our interests, it sells with a parking place for just one vehicle – a must, if a real-life Batman is to move in, since he has a spot for his Batmobile. The Batman might be a lot of things, but a pedestrian is not among them.
You could get that with this piece of real estate, since it’s been restyled as a complete light void. The place is all-black, is what this means. Black finishes are not uncommon for prime real estate, but they are to this extent, since even rooms that would normally have some color in them, like the kitchen or the bathroom, are now all black. No word if the parking space color-matches, but wouldn’t it be a shame if it didn’t?
The apartment offers 990 sq ft (92 sq m) of total living space, divided between two bedrooms, one bathroom, an open-plan kitchen and living room, and a terrace. Everything is black, with the occasional accent of gray, white or gold – in fact, there’s a lot of gold throughout, which adds a more sophisticated touch. The floors are the original Victorian redwood floors, brought back to life and repainted black, of course.
The kitchen has quartz countertops and an island, while the bathroom is custom, with polished concrete finish, walk-in rain shower, and free-standing slipper bath. “No thought or expense has been spared” to create this Batman-worthy, modern, luxurious, “sexy, seductive and desirable” space that could work as the perfect “home office” space for two sophisticated adults. At least, that’s what the listing says.
striking, with or without the Batman association. It’s not exactly practical for everyday living, but it’s good looking in a very Architectural-Digest-magazine-type of way, as long as you don’t own a white cat or dog. Or like to be comfortable in your own home.
Whether it’s worth the £400,000 (approximately $523,000 at the current exchange rate) it’s asking is an entirely different thing. But if you’re the right kind of Batman fan, it could be. Imagine the fun you’d be having then.
