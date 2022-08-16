The Beckhams Spend Time on Yacht Seven, Harper Drives a Jet Ski, Cruz Shows Surf Skills

You’re never too young to get the adrenaline rush of a jet ski in the Beckham family. Harper, 11, was just seen on a jet ski over the weekend while the family spent time together on their luxurious yacht, Seven, in Florida, while Cruz tried wakesurfing.
David and Victoria Beckham finally made the decision to purchase a yacht last year. While David was in Italy on business, he took some time off to visit the Ferretti shipyard in Forli, where he purchased a yacht and checked all the boxes to customize his vessel. The family received the luxury yacht in late December 2021.
And why even buy a yacht if you’re not going to use it, right? Well, the Beckhams surely live up to that, because they have been hopping on board every chance they get. They’re usually joined by their children, Harper Seven, 11, Romeo, 19, Cruz, 17, or Brooklyn, 23.
Over the weekend, the Beckhams were on their yacht once more, with Romeo, Cruz, and Harper. And Harper was even seen at the helm of a jet ski off the island of Key Biscayne, while her parents chilled on the comfortable creamy sofas on the sun deck.
Since she’s only 11, she wasn’t driving the jet ski all by herself but was seen with an older woman riding in the back with her. However, the decision to let Harper drive the jet ski was criticized by many, since the state's law prohibits anyone under the age of 14 to ride one.
A spokesman for Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission commented, via The Daily Mail: "It is reckless to knowingly allow an under-age child to ride a jet-ski on a public waterway. It's very simple – the law prohibits it.”
They added: "Sand bars are busy with boaters and swimmers, and their safety is our number one goal. If one of our officers spotted what looked to be an under-age child operating a watercraft they would be spoken to, as would their parents or guardian if they were nearby and aware of the activity."
Not long after Harper enjoyed her time on water on the watercraft, the same jet ski capsized with four people on board. There was a rescue line thrown from the yacht to help them back in. It was reported Harper was not in control at the time of the capsize.
This isn't the first time they've let Harper take the helm of a jet ski. The 11-year-old also raced along her dad during their latest trip on the French Riviera. With Harper on a jet ski, their son, Cruz, adventured out on a wakesurf board.
The family yacht is a Riva 90 Argo, which they named Seven, after David's shirt number back when he played soccer professionally. It measures 94 ft (28.55 m), with a 21.3 ft (6.5 m) beam, offering enough space for ten guests in five staterooms. And to say the Beckhams love it is an understatement.
