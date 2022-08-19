Diamond Mogul’s Glam Superyacht Flaunts a Custom Waterslide and a Fabulous Sky Lounge

This superyacht gained everyone’s attention when its alleged billionaire owner got into some legal trouble related to the infamous Panama Papers. But it would be unfair to deny that it’s an impressive vessel in its own right, no matter how controversial its current or future owners may be.
Benetti can be considered one of the top superyacht builders in the world, and Meamina is just one of the numerous yachts that prove it. Oozing Italian sophistication and bold luxury, this 194.6-feet (59 meters) masterpiece has aged well. It was delivered in 2009, but also underwent an extensive refit in 2016, so it’s not surprising that it’s still one of the most coveted models on the luxury charter market.
Saying that it’s a luxury resort on water or a floating mansion would not be an overstatement, because Meamina truly has it all. During the day, guests can hang out at the jacuzzi area with luxurious sun pads, try out the well-equipped gym, or get a massage from the professional masseuse on board.
When it’s time to play, Meamina reveals its custom-built waterslide, along with two jet-drive tenders, and other water toys. The spectacular sky lounge is perfect for cocktails, featuring generous seating areas, a TV, a card table, and a self-playing grand piano. The main salon doubles as a cinema, while the elegant dining room includes “wine caves” with translucent doors.
Up to 12 guests can indulge in the luxuries that Meamina has to offer, for at least $317,000 per week, according to Burgess Yachts.
Meamina is allegedly one of the luxury toys of Beny Steinmetz, a diamond mining billionaire who was the richest man in Israel a few years ago. Although his fortune shrunk dramatically following the legal actions taken against him, Steinmetz is still worth more than $1 billion. But he hasn’t parted with his superyacht, at least not yet.
