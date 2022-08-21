Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union's Holiday Includes a Spa Day and The Wellesley Yacht

Power couple Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union have made it a tradition to take a summer holiday, which they named the “Wade World Tour.” This year, just like the previous, they chartered the same luxury yacht – The Wellesley.
On August 19, actress Gabrielle Union shared a set of pictures of her and her husband, Dwyane Wade, on board a luxury yacht. She captioned it: “It’s begun,” a reference to their “Wade World Tour” tradition. A few days prior, she posted a video where she revealed the couple left their children alone and the vacation will be adult-only.
They started the trip in Mallorca, Spain, sharing pictures of themselves relaxing on the large main deck and sitting on the comfortable light beige sofas.
A day later, the power couple posted another video called “Spa day,” where they visited the city and enjoyed some pampering, before returning to their chartered yacht – The Wellesley.
The former NBA star and the actress chose the same yacht they chartered for their holiday last year since they seem to have had a great time on board the luxury vessel. Last year, they visited Corsica, Sardinia, France, and Monaco. Now, the tour began in Spain, with a lot of options to choose.
When it comes to the luxury vessel, The Wellesley is an award-winning motor yacht, built by the Dutch shipyard Oceanco in 1993 and refitted in 2016. Donald Starkey was in charge of the interior styling and an exterior design by Gerhard Gilgenast of the yacht, which has the "largest open deck for a yacht of its size," according to Yacht Charter Fleet.
It measures 184'5 ft (56.2 m), with a beam of 30 ft (9.14 m), and a draft of 10'2 ft (3.1 m), giving it enough space for up to 12 guests in six cabins. The room configuration comprises a master suite, a VIP cabin, three triple rooms, plus a Pullman. There's also enough space for up to 12 crew members to ensure the customers get a first-class experience on board.
The vessel has a steel hull and aluminum superstructure, powered by twin MTU engines which put out 1,530 hp each, taking it to a maximum speed of 17 knots (20 mph / 31 kph) and a cruise speed of 15 knots (17 mph / 28 kph), with a range of up to 45,000 nautical miles (51,785 mi / 83,340 km).
Since the Wades chose this yacht two years in a row, it means it comes with everything they need for a comfortable stay. It has a deck jacuzzi and a gym with the latest equipment, which Dwyane already tried out his second day he got there.
It comes with quite a selection of water toys, too, offering two WaveRunners, inflatable toys, water skis, a Seabob, plus fishing and snorkeling equipment. It also comes with two Tenders, a 30 ft (9.14 m) Zar Tender and a 16'7 ft (5.05 m) Williams Jet 505. All of these come with a price of $231,000 (€230,000) per week, plus expenses. And Dwyane and Gabrielle surely love spending time on it.
