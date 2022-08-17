Oceano's Seven Seas Megayacht Sets Sail for New Sea Trials

Oceano’s highly-anticipated Y720 superyacht, also known as Seven Seas, has recently entered the testing phase to prove its seaworthiness in terms of performance, safety, and maneuverability, as the Dutch shipyard has sent the vessel on sea trials in the North Sea.
The Seven Seas motor yacht came out of the yard’s shed and was launched in Alblasserdam, in western Netherlands, in March 2022.
Built in close collaboration with its future owner to ensure it meets their personal requirements, the superyacht was designed inside and out by Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design, while the naval architecture is signed off by Lateral Naval Architects, who also built the advanced propulsion system onboard and took care of its transatlantic capabilities. The owner also contracted Molly Isaksen Interiors, who acted as their design consultant.
The 109-meter (357-foot) Y720 yacht comes with a classically proportioned profile combined with elegant, clean lines and has a beam of 16 meters (52.5 feet) and a volume of 4,444 GT. When it comes to exterior design, the builders didn’t hold back in their use of glass, with all three deckhouses on the main, bridge, and upper decks fully wrapped by large glass windows.
This is quite a nice design element, allowing future guests to enjoy panoramic views of the ocean on all three decks.
Otherwise, the vessel features a steel hull and aluminum superstructure. The shipyard says it is capable of reaching a top speed of 20 knots, which is impressive, to say the least, considering the megayacht’s LOA.
Technologically advanced environmental systems that are said to exceed current regulatory requirements have also been implemented in the megayacht’s
construction, and these sea trials are supposedly aimed at putting these systems to the test.
No other details on the vessel’s interior design or performance have been disclosed as of this moment, but we do know that Seven Seas represents an important milestone for the Dutch shipbuilder, as it was the first project built at its Zwijndrecht facilities, which Oceano acquired in May 2019. Besides offices, the site includes construction, outfitting, painting, and sandblasting facilities.
However, only the first phase of the building process was carried out at the yard’s facility in Zwijndrecht. She was subsequently moved to Alblasserdam to be outfitted. Here, the facilities are designed with minimum impact on the environment.
Currently, Oceano is also working on the 127-meter (417-foot) Y721, a megayacht reportedly commissioned for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. When it launches later this year, this yacht model is set to become the world’s largest sailing yacht and one of the most expensive and luxurious out there.
Take a look at Seven Seas’ elegant profile in the video below, which shows the motor yacht when it rolled out of the shed in March.
