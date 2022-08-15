Falcon Tenders Working on Two New Exclusive Custom Limousine Tenders

What is a yacht owner to do after their vessel is delivered to them? They start looking for toys to accompany it so they can have a little bit of entertainment on their next vacation aboard the recreational boat.
The right toys can make the difference between a lazy day staring at the water and enjoying a wonderful ocean adventure. Falcon Tenders seems to have understood that all too well and caters to those superyacht owners who prefer to enjoy every facet of the ocean cruising experience. The UK-based company, which delivered its first one-off project last year, has announced it signed deals to deliver two new custom limousine tenders within the next two years.
Falcon Tenders specializes in building custom high-profile, high-performance superyacht tenders that can rival those offered by larger companies, and its co-founders Mark Pascoe and Dean Stoneman have extensive experience in custom boatbuilding, offshore racing, and even racecar driving.
Very few details about the newly inked projects have been revealed. What we know is that the upcoming Falcon Tenders custom limousine tenders will both come with an enclosed design and will have an overall length of 31 feet (9.5 meters) and 33 feet (10 meters), respetively.
Falcon Tenders’ in-house studio will take care of styling and interiors for each of the new limousine tenders and, obviously, the aesthetics will be customized based on the owners’ tastes and the overall design of the mothership they are designed to complement.
Naval architecture and structures for the new dinghies will be signed off by All Seas Design. The smaller of the two tenders is set to be delivered to its owner next year, with the larger one following in 2024.
The team’s first project, called Miss Wonderly, made its debut at the 2021 Monaco Yacht Show and was built with input from worldwide stylists, including multi-award winning designer Tim Heywood, visionary creatives Uros Pavasovic and David Weiss of Designova, as well as naval architect Patrick Banfield.
Miss Woderly is perfectly designed for comfortable guest transfers from the superyacht to shore, beach excursions, and day trips away from the mothership. It is best suited for crafts of 100+ meters (328 feet) that anchor further out at sea.
“At Falcon Tenders, we believe the future of the ultimate yacht tender is innovation, design, latest technology and sustainability,” says Mark Pascoe. “I have always been driven by fresh ideas and concepts, keeping a keen eye on maintaining the highest quality of engineering and electrical systems, skills learnt during my class 1 offshore racing career.”
Pascoe also reveals that the two upcoming Falcon Tenders custom limousine tenders will follow these guidelines and even push boundaries to deliver “something totally exclusive to both superyacht owners.”
What’s more, Falcon Tenders affirm they strive to make their bespoke tenders as sustainable as possible, with the option of diesel-electric propulsion for each of their construction.
