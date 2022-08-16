Royally-Owned Dubawi Megayacht Gets Huge $3 Million Price Cut

Any discount is welcome, even if it’s only of a few cents. But this is no small price cut: Dubawi, one of the biggest superyachts currently for sale, is now asking $3 million less.
Dubawi is still out of reach for the regular Joe and Jane, but a $3 million discount is nothing to scoff at. This isn’t just a gigantic floating palace, but a megayacht with a storied record and royal provenance. If walls could tell stories, its next owner would be duly entertained at night, whoever he or she might be.
Dubawi started as out as Renaissance, a 300-foot (90.6-meter) cruise liner delivered in 1989 by Cantieri Navale Ferrari, and would serve as one for the next two decades. In 2009, the Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, took an interest in it. A while later, he bought it, and commissioned Platinum Yachts with a refit that would turn it into a luxurious family vessel, ideal to spend summer vacations and occasionally conduct business on.
The price of the conversion was never made public, but given the size and the duration of the project, it couldn’t have been cheap. The Prince used Dubawi as his personal yacht for years, eventually deciding to part ways with it in May this year, when it was first listed for sale. One month later, the first photos from inside were revealed to the public, showing a 1920s Art Deco-inspired styling that is both luxurious and whimsical, if a bit overwhelming for most people.
Dubawi now offers accommodation for 44 guests in 22 custom, themed cabins, and a crew of 71, thanks to a generous volume of 4,184 GT. Further customization is possible to include a private cinema, a children’s playroom, or a large office.
Amenities range from a beach club with a fountain, a full-size nightclub, a pool, a hospital, and several party and relaxation areas, toys, and lounge areas aplenty. The master suite sits on its own private deck, and has an ensuite bathroom described as bigger than many master suites on a typical yacht. This should give you a better appreciation of the kind of ship we’re talking about.
Powered by twin MAN B&W Alpha 12V28/32 engines that take it to a top speed of 15 knots (15.5 mph/25 kph), Dubawi has a range of 4,100 nautical miles (4,718 miles / 7,593 km) at a cruising speed of 14 knots (16.2 mph / 26 kph).
Dubawi is listed with Worth Avenue Yachts since May, and is now asking $32 million. The $3 million discount is considerable, but this megayacht is still reserved for a very specific kind of customer – which explains why so few details about it are actually included in the listing.
Dubawi started as out as Renaissance, a 300-foot (90.6-meter) cruise liner delivered in 1989 by Cantieri Navale Ferrari, and would serve as one for the next two decades. In 2009, the Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, took an interest in it. A while later, he bought it, and commissioned Platinum Yachts with a refit that would turn it into a luxurious family vessel, ideal to spend summer vacations and occasionally conduct business on.
The price of the conversion was never made public, but given the size and the duration of the project, it couldn’t have been cheap. The Prince used Dubawi as his personal yacht for years, eventually deciding to part ways with it in May this year, when it was first listed for sale. One month later, the first photos from inside were revealed to the public, showing a 1920s Art Deco-inspired styling that is both luxurious and whimsical, if a bit overwhelming for most people.
Dubawi now offers accommodation for 44 guests in 22 custom, themed cabins, and a crew of 71, thanks to a generous volume of 4,184 GT. Further customization is possible to include a private cinema, a children’s playroom, or a large office.
Amenities range from a beach club with a fountain, a full-size nightclub, a pool, a hospital, and several party and relaxation areas, toys, and lounge areas aplenty. The master suite sits on its own private deck, and has an ensuite bathroom described as bigger than many master suites on a typical yacht. This should give you a better appreciation of the kind of ship we’re talking about.
Powered by twin MAN B&W Alpha 12V28/32 engines that take it to a top speed of 15 knots (15.5 mph/25 kph), Dubawi has a range of 4,100 nautical miles (4,718 miles / 7,593 km) at a cruising speed of 14 knots (16.2 mph / 26 kph).
Dubawi is listed with Worth Avenue Yachts since May, and is now asking $32 million. The $3 million discount is considerable, but this megayacht is still reserved for a very specific kind of customer – which explains why so few details about it are actually included in the listing.