Zeelander 5 Yacht Is Dangerously Seductive and Whisper-Quiet, Fully Customizable

The Zeelander 5 is the latest addition to the Zeelander lineup, officially introduced at the 2021 Cannes Yachting Festival. The Dutch shipyard teased it several months ago but, until mid-September, all details pertaining to this surprising project tagged “drive your desire” were kept under wraps.
That alone should have enough to drive up the excitement for the launch, but it’s the striking design and gorgeous blend of performance and functionality that make the Zeelander 5 truly stand out. The 48-foot (14.6-meter) motorboat is tiny by comparison to the vessels we usually cover here but it’s just as impressive, and perhaps twice more elegant.
A continuation of the Z72 flagship, the Zeelander 5 features a curvier silhouette and a sportier S-shaped shearline. The beam is broader than on the predecessor, allowing for more interior volume, which is offered in four curated “moodboards” – or styles, as us regular folks call them: Classical, Contemporary, Modern and Nautical.
even your car.
Not that the “basic” version isn’t striking on its own: Zeelander 5 is very elegant, with clean, smooth lines and a smart use of available space for enhanced functionality. Finishes are top quality, from real wood to leather accents, and all the creature comforts provided for. There’s a master bedroom below deck, with a leather-clad dressing table, and a dedicated dressing area. The suite offers surround views out on the water, and there’s a TV angled for nighttime viewing.
Also below deck is a VIP suite with twin beds, TV and separate bathroom with shower, for total sleeping accommodations of up to four people. The outdoor dining nook aft can sit seven people, so Zeelander 5 can serve as a luxurious dayboat for a larger party. An “elegant” galley is available, but is not detailed in the renders unveiled at Cannes, and a bar is optional.
Swimmers have direct access to water thanks to the swim platform with hydraulic bathing steps and handrail. This small beach club-like area is spacious enough to include two lounges, beside the al fresco dining area, and comes with electric sunroof and a retractable sliding window. Access on board is done by means of side-boarding doors. The entire yacht can open up to the exterior in the warmer months, to offer guests the best way to take in the sweeping views, and shutter in the cold months.
design and luxury fittings are highlights of the new Zeelander 5, the cherry on top of the proverbial cake is the whisper-quiet mode of operation. Power comes from twin or triple Volvo Penta IPS 500 or 650 pods that deliver a maximum of 1,440 hp and up to 45 knots at full tilt. You’d imagine traveling by motorboat at this kind of speed can prove a rather noisy affair, but not with this one: thanks to excellent sound and vibration proofing, even at 45 knots, all you hear is the sound of the wake, Zeelander promises. At anchor, the Zeelander 5 produces only 46dB, which is “literally whisper quiet.” The cockpit is intuitive and equally elegant, to match everything else on board, and you get Volvo’s Assisted Docking technology for easy maneuvering.
“At Zeelander, we want to inspire people to be extraordinary,” Zeelander founder Sietse Koopmans says in a statement. “The Zeelander 5 is an embodiment of that philosophy. A sophisticated yacht that stands out and can be personalized to its owner’s taste.”
You expect CEOs to talk up their own product, because they have to, but Koopmans is accurate in that statement. The Zeelander 5 is expected in mid-2022, but no pricing has been revealed as of the time of press.
That alone should have enough to drive up the excitement for the launch, but it’s the striking design and gorgeous blend of performance and functionality that make the Zeelander 5 truly stand out. The 48-foot (14.6-meter) motorboat is tiny by comparison to the vessels we usually cover here but it’s just as impressive, and perhaps twice more elegant.
A continuation of the Z72 flagship, the Zeelander 5 features a curvier silhouette and a sportier S-shaped shearline. The beam is broader than on the predecessor, allowing for more interior volume, which is offered in four curated “moodboards” – or styles, as us regular folks call them: Classical, Contemporary, Modern and Nautical.
even your car.
Not that the “basic” version isn’t striking on its own: Zeelander 5 is very elegant, with clean, smooth lines and a smart use of available space for enhanced functionality. Finishes are top quality, from real wood to leather accents, and all the creature comforts provided for. There’s a master bedroom below deck, with a leather-clad dressing table, and a dedicated dressing area. The suite offers surround views out on the water, and there’s a TV angled for nighttime viewing.
Also below deck is a VIP suite with twin beds, TV and separate bathroom with shower, for total sleeping accommodations of up to four people. The outdoor dining nook aft can sit seven people, so Zeelander 5 can serve as a luxurious dayboat for a larger party. An “elegant” galley is available, but is not detailed in the renders unveiled at Cannes, and a bar is optional.
Swimmers have direct access to water thanks to the swim platform with hydraulic bathing steps and handrail. This small beach club-like area is spacious enough to include two lounges, beside the al fresco dining area, and comes with electric sunroof and a retractable sliding window. Access on board is done by means of side-boarding doors. The entire yacht can open up to the exterior in the warmer months, to offer guests the best way to take in the sweeping views, and shutter in the cold months.
design and luxury fittings are highlights of the new Zeelander 5, the cherry on top of the proverbial cake is the whisper-quiet mode of operation. Power comes from twin or triple Volvo Penta IPS 500 or 650 pods that deliver a maximum of 1,440 hp and up to 45 knots at full tilt. You’d imagine traveling by motorboat at this kind of speed can prove a rather noisy affair, but not with this one: thanks to excellent sound and vibration proofing, even at 45 knots, all you hear is the sound of the wake, Zeelander promises. At anchor, the Zeelander 5 produces only 46dB, which is “literally whisper quiet.” The cockpit is intuitive and equally elegant, to match everything else on board, and you get Volvo’s Assisted Docking technology for easy maneuvering.
“At Zeelander, we want to inspire people to be extraordinary,” Zeelander founder Sietse Koopmans says in a statement. “The Zeelander 5 is an embodiment of that philosophy. A sophisticated yacht that stands out and can be personalized to its owner’s taste.”
You expect CEOs to talk up their own product, because they have to, but Koopmans is accurate in that statement. The Zeelander 5 is expected in mid-2022, but no pricing has been revealed as of the time of press.