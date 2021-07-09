Tiny Boathouse Is One Relaxing Hotel, Floats Without a Care in the World

More on this:

1 Permanent Cabin 2 Is a Minimalist, Sustainable, and Perfect Summer Retreat

2 Home Is Where Your Heart Is. Let It Be in France, in This Tiny House on Wheels

3 Autonomous Electric Boats Set Sail on Amsterdam Canals

4 POD-Idlala Tiny Home Is Probably the Tiniest Tiny Ever, Still Comfortable

5 This Insane Swiss Chalet Has Its Own Indoor Beach, Private Marina on the Thames