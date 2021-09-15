A Surprising Layout Makes This Superyacht Incredibly Spacious, for Comfy Sailing

5 Regency’s Luxury 100K Pontoon Is in a Class of Its Own, Sports All Premium Features

What would the ideal yacht for a family look like? It should have plenty of space and fun features, but also be easy to maneuver. This is what the Italian ship builder Nauta Design envisioned, when it created the Nauta 54 m Wide.



The 54-meter (117 feet) long yacht has a wider, 11-meter (36 feet) beam, but keeps a sleek silhouette. The other innovation was to move the engine room on the under-deck, which freed up a lot of space on the lower deck. This was possible thanks to the diesel electric system that made the distribution of the propulsion components more flexible.



The result was that six guest cabins were arranged on the lower deck, following the beach club – which is where the engine room would typically be.



Next, by designing a unique system of folding platforms, called “The Island”, the Italian builder managed to create an uninterrupted walkway on all three sides of the generous beach club, which also doubles as a garage for water toys and a large, 9-meter (29.5 feet) tender.



The master suite features a private office and a large walk-in wardrobe that is strategically placed to filter the noise coming from the galley, while the salon is designed with glass sliding doors and access to the swim platform.



Another unusual feature for a ship of this length is that the upper deck reveals cabins for both the captain and the first officer, and even a ship’s office. The sky-lounge is designed for perfect relaxation and fun moments for the entire family. A large barbecue unit, comfy loungers and a hot tub welcome the guests on the spacious sundeck.



Designed for clients who want the spaciousness of a superyacht, but also the maneuverability of a smaller yacht that's easier to moor in different-sized bays, the Nauta 54 m is based on an innovative concept – increased width and a system of folding platforms. The 54-meter (117 feet) long yacht has a wider, 11-meter (36 feet) beam, but keeps a sleek silhouette. The other innovation was to move the engine room on the under-deck, which freed up a lot of space on the lower deck. This was possible thanks to the diesel electric system that made the distribution of the propulsion components more flexible. The result was that six guest cabins were arranged on the lower deck, following the beach club – which is where the engine room would typically be. Next, by designing a unique system of folding platforms, called "The Island", the Italian builder managed to create an uninterrupted walkway on all three sides of the generous beach club, which also doubles as a garage for water toys and a large, 9-meter (29.5 feet) tender. Thanks to the innovative layout, the master suite is more spacious (75 square meters/807 square feet), as well as the main salon and dining room (78 square meters/840 square feet). The master suite features a private office and a large walk-in wardrobe that is strategically placed to filter the noise coming from the galley, while the salon is designed with glass sliding doors and access to the swim platform. Another unusual feature for a ship of this length is that the upper deck reveals cabins for both the captain and the first officer, and even a ship's office. The sky-lounge is designed for perfect relaxation and fun moments for the entire family. A large barbecue unit, comfy loungers and a hot tub welcome the guests on the spacious sundeck. With its clever layout and luxurious design, the new Nauta 54 m Wide is the perfect family yacht for dreamy vacations.

