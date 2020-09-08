First Two Bugatti Divo Ensure Their Collectible Status With Bespoke PPF

Rand’s Mana 23 Is the Most Environmentally Friendly Motorboat in the World

Danish boat maker Rand is here to show that you don’t have to sacrifice comfort and looks in order to be more eco-friendly. The Mana 23 boat is the perfect example of that. 11 photos



This makes it ideal for daytime cruising out at sea or for regular use while exploring canals. It is sleek, silent, efficient and very comfortable, with Rand boasting it made the most environmentally friendly motorboat in the world.



Considering Mana 23 can seat up to ten people, as well as the fact that it comes with a customizable layout, it’s clearly meant as the perfect tender / companion for a bigger private vessel. The base configuration comes with ample deck space with seating for ten and a small table, sundeck and even a swim platform. Cup holders are scattered throughout, and the owner has the possibility to offer guests some protection from the elements with a built-in bimini top with optional side windows.



Rand says a small kitchen can be fitted at the front of the boat, at the expense of twin seats. Further improvements can include extra solar panels for a longer range, or an entirely different choice of more sustainable materials, like balsa wood, flax fibers, bio-resin and cork. These are available as standard in the eco edition.



Motorization is yet to be announced, with Rand saying for the time being that outboard motors will be used in conjunction with discrete solar panels and that engine size, battery and even hybrid options will be available to clients. Mana 23 measures 720 cm (23.6 ft) and is made to be low maintenance, without compromise to aesthetics or comfort.



