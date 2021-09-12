This Luxury Ship Is Ready to Explore, Enjoy Your Submarine and Swarovski Binoculars

Thanks to the latest technology, today’s ships can perfectly blend the capabilities of an explorer with the most luxurious design, features and accommodation. In the last couple of years, superyacht explorers have been presented as the most outstanding type of yachts that take cruising to the next level. Gresham Yacht Design’s Exploris, or Ponant’s Le Commandant Charcot are great examples of that.
What makes a ship an explorer is its far-reaching capacity, in terms of power and build. These types of ships that are headed to places like Antarctica or Central America, need to be able to travel for extended periods of time without having to refuel. They are built to be resilient, independent of infrastructure, and self-sufficient in ensuring everything the guests onboard need.
Of course, not everyone can sail their own deluxe explorer, which is why cruise line traveling is a great alternative. What Seabourn brings to the table is an innovative approach to cruising, based on small, yet ultra-luxurious ships. Its ships can carry between 458 and 600 guests, which is meant to provide a more “intimate” cruising experience.
The company’s newest ship, Seabourn Venture, is due to launch in April 2022. Certified as a PC6 Polar Class ship, for polar expeditions, this new vessel will be the first to feature impressive technology that will enhance the exploring adventure, in addition to the standard luxury features of all Seabourn ships.
For the first time, guests will have access to touchscreen monitors with live maps, navigational charts, details about the upcoming expeditions, as well as scientific information related to the journey. Exterior-mounted cameras and even a drone will continuously provide live footage that will be projected on large screens, for everyone to enjoy. All of this will be available in the new Bow Lounge, located at the forward-most part of the ship.
Another first for Seabourn vessels is that the Venture will carry two custom-built submarines, for underwater exploring. And there’s more – double kayaks, mountain bikes, e-bikes and an inflatable boat for each guest are ready to ramp up the fun.
Those who are hungry for even more knowledge and in-depth information about the exploring part of the trip will be happy to spend their time in the Discovery Center. This is where a team of 26 wilderness experts, scientists and historians will offer lectures and briefings. With a stunning design, the Center will incorporate topography maps and huge high-definition screens for various types of video material, including footage from the submarine expeditions.
Thanks to the floor-to-ceiling glass walls all-around, guests can enjoy 270-degree, outward-facing views of the breathtaking surroundings, whether it’s Antarctica or South America. From breakfast time until the evening, when live piano entertainment adds an extra layer of enchantment, the Constellation Lounge is an oasis for relaxation and beauty.
All the 132 suites of the Seabourn Venture ship include verandas with ocean views, and a series of premium features such as a walk-in closet, a makeup vanity, fully-stocked bar and refrigerator, and even a writing desk, with personalized stationery, where guests can keep their own exploration journal.
most luxurious suites, have Swarovski Optik binoculars waiting for the guests. A personal suite steward will welcome them with a glass of Champagne, draw them a spa-inspired bath and assist them with any request. Needless to say, the restaurant (with open-seated dining, for the first time) and the more informal alternative space, called the Colonnade, offer gourmet dining and exciting themed surprises.
Seabourn Venture will set off on its maiden voyage in April 2022, for an inaugural season that promises a spectacular interactive exploring experience, combined with ultra-luxurious pampering.
