Dubai Prince Parting With His Floating Palace, a Cruise Ship Turned Party Superyacht

Few things go together as well as opulent superyachts and royalty. The Crown Prince of Dubai, known for his passions for champion stallions, also enjoyed a stunning superyacht that had previously been a cruise ship. Surprisingly, he is now willing to part with it after decades.
The luxury yacht market is always full of surprises, from huge sales to unexpected entries. This was the case of Dubawi, a floating palace in the true sense of the word, which is not only 30-year old, but has had the same owner for most of that period.
And that’s no ordinary owner, but the Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum. According to media sources, the Prince, who is the alleged owner of Dubawi, named it after a stallion that is the offspring of a champion horse in Dubai.
Dubawi’s story began in 1989, when it came to life as a cruise ship built by the Italian Cantiere Navale Ferrari. In 2009 it would be reborn as a superyacht, following a complex refit that cost millions of dollars and took several years. Platinum Yachts of Dubai was in charge of the conversion, turning the ship that’s almost 300-foot-long (90.6 meters) into an extravagant party yacht.
In addition to a huge owner’s suite with a private deck and its own jacuzzi, Dubawi can sleep more than 40 guests in 21 luxurious staterooms. A huge crew of 71 is ready to cater to them. As you would expect, it boasts not jot one, but two large salons with exquisite furnishings, which can be converted into a cinema or a game room, plus a separate nightclub with an illuminated dance floor. It even has a hospital room, just in case.
Considering its size, there are plenty of indoor and outdoor lounge and dining areas onboard Dubawi, with a modern elevator connecting its decks. While the guests relax by the pool, this former cruise ship gently travels at 13.5 knots (15.5 mph/25 kph).
For the first time in three decades, someone new can enjoy this opulent pleasure craft, listed by Worth Avenue Yachts for $35 million (€33.2 million). It’s certainly less than what the Dubai Prince allegedly invested in it, but it still shines as one of the rare superyachts with a royal pedigree on the market.
