This Luxury Yacht Was Born From Traditional Fishing Boats Handcrafted in Italy

Trends are showing that wealthy customer want yachts that keep getting bigger – superyachts are the norm, and megayachts are no longer a rarity. But there will always be a place for niche luxury, and what better brand to embody it than an old Italian manufacturer that started out crafting traditional fishing boats?
Italian design leaves its mark on any luxury vehicle that it creates, whether it’s a car or a boat. Italian shipyards such as Benetti have already worldwide recognition for their incredible superyachts. But the country’s legacy related to boat building is also reflected in classic, smaller vessels that exude a timeless elegance.
Back in 1890, a family business called Fratelli Aprea was building fishing boat known as “gozzo.” The shipyard was located in Marina Grande, Sorrento, which would later inspire the name of the company’s yachts. This legacy carried on for six generations, until an American came along and switched things up.
According to JustLuxe, Michael Sinacola, who is the now the CEO of the brand’s USA division, played an important part in taking the traditional fishing boat to a new level. Only a few years ago, the iconic Gozzo gave birth to a luxurious range of handmade yachts, under the name of “Sorrento.”
The next step was to offer a few of these unique yachts for charter. This way, the guests on board can not only enjoy a sophisticated vessel that’s made in Italy, but also experience the famous Sorrento region for themselves. From short excursions to mini-cruises in the Sorrento and Amalfi Coast areas, these charming boats offer a connection to the sea that can’t be obtained any other way. And, according to Sinacola, it seems that even superyacht owners need a break sometimes and want to return to smaller yachts, for that original connection.
Sorrento 32 is the smallest Fratelli Aprea yacht that’s available for charter. Almost 10-meter-long (32.8 feet) it can comfortably carry ten passengers. The wooden interior reveals a master cabin, a lounge, a small kitchen, and a separate room with a bathroom.
A generous sundeck with a comfortable sofa is the perfect spot for relaxing and admiring the view. Powered by twin 315 HP Yanmar engines, and fitted with a 3.5 Kw generator set, the Sorrento 32 can hit the waves at 27 knots (31 mph/50 kph). The hardtop ensures that the passengers stay comfortable even when the weather is acting up, while a premium sound system ensures a fun atmosphere.
There are two larger versions also available for charter, with more details available at Aprea Sorrento Charter. Those with larger pockets can also buy their own luxury yacht with the DNA of a traditional fishing boat and Italian craftsmanship – something that no superyacht can match.
Back in 1890, a family business called Fratelli Aprea was building fishing boat known as “gozzo.” The shipyard was located in Marina Grande, Sorrento, which would later inspire the name of the company’s yachts. This legacy carried on for six generations, until an American came along and switched things up.
According to JustLuxe, Michael Sinacola, who is the now the CEO of the brand’s USA division, played an important part in taking the traditional fishing boat to a new level. Only a few years ago, the iconic Gozzo gave birth to a luxurious range of handmade yachts, under the name of “Sorrento.”
The next step was to offer a few of these unique yachts for charter. This way, the guests on board can not only enjoy a sophisticated vessel that’s made in Italy, but also experience the famous Sorrento region for themselves. From short excursions to mini-cruises in the Sorrento and Amalfi Coast areas, these charming boats offer a connection to the sea that can’t be obtained any other way. And, according to Sinacola, it seems that even superyacht owners need a break sometimes and want to return to smaller yachts, for that original connection.
Sorrento 32 is the smallest Fratelli Aprea yacht that’s available for charter. Almost 10-meter-long (32.8 feet) it can comfortably carry ten passengers. The wooden interior reveals a master cabin, a lounge, a small kitchen, and a separate room with a bathroom.
A generous sundeck with a comfortable sofa is the perfect spot for relaxing and admiring the view. Powered by twin 315 HP Yanmar engines, and fitted with a 3.5 Kw generator set, the Sorrento 32 can hit the waves at 27 knots (31 mph/50 kph). The hardtop ensures that the passengers stay comfortable even when the weather is acting up, while a premium sound system ensures a fun atmosphere.
There are two larger versions also available for charter, with more details available at Aprea Sorrento Charter. Those with larger pockets can also buy their own luxury yacht with the DNA of a traditional fishing boat and Italian craftsmanship – something that no superyacht can match.