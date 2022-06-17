Record-Breaking 2025 Regent Cruise Sells Out Before Bookings Open, the Rich Still Richin’

Just in case you were wondering whether the world’s rich are feeling the current pinch, the answer is a resounding “no.” Regent Seven Seas Cruises is reporting that its upcoming, record-breaking 2025 world cruise sold out way before bookings officially opened.
The rich are still richin’. Regent reports that sales for the luxury 2025 World Cruise “Away in Wonder,” onboard the gigantic Seven Seas Mariner, which will kick off in January 2025 and continue for the next five months, have set another record. The cruise was already a record-breaker for being the longest in Regent’s history, but now it’s also the cruise that helped the liner sell tickets ahead of the actual sale for the fourth consecutive year.
All tickets had already been sold when bookings officially opened on June 15. Considering that the cheapest option on this particular cruise was $86,999 for the Veranda Suite and that prices went as high as $249,999 for a Master Suite, that is no triflin’ record, either. As Regent points out, interest in luxury cruising is still very high – so high that many loyal Regent clients are willing to go on 2-year waitlist on the off-chance that someone might back out of their reservation ahead of the cruise.
“We have received unprecedented interest in this sailing and this phenomenal booking record shows once again that people, just like the world itself, are now open to travel and are not going to wait around and let opportunities pass them by,” Jason Montague, President and Chief Executive Officer Regent Seven Seas Cruises, says in a statement.
For all this talk about the desire to explore, “Away in Wonder,” or any other Regent cruise, is not for the regular folk. It is a proper luxury experience, which includes curated experiences at UNESCO heritage sites and remote locations, “free” (*lol) land excursions and overnight port stays that rival the finest offers from 5-star resorts. The 2025 World Cruise will sail three oceans, and include 97 port calls in 25 countries, spanning a total distance of 36,295 nautical miles (41,767 miles / 67,218 km).
The 2025 World Cruise lasts more than five months, and was offered with the possibility of adding an 18-night sailing extension, an option that over 25% of customers chose. Speaking of customers, Regent notes that most bookings went to loyal past guests, with new guests accounting for under a third of bookings.
If spending this kind of money for almost half a year at sea was on your to-do list for 2025, you must be feeling down right now if you missed your chance. Worry not, though: Regent says the shorter but still fab 2024-2025 Legendary Journeys Collection cruises open early reservations on July 6, with the sale kicking off on July 20.
