Russian Banker’s Former Toy, a $25M Limited Edition Superyacht, Comes Out to Play

Sanctions against Russian oligarchs continue to pour, and the latest round a couple of months ago included the gorgeous Sea Rhapsody allegedly owned by Andrei Kostin. While his current floating mansion is being targeted, there’s a similar luxury toy flaunting its silhouette at Cannes. Luckily for the vessel, it no longer belongs to Kostin, but it’s looking for a new owner.
Nothing says “millionaire privileges” like having a limited-edition superyacht built for you. And not just that, but one of the first in the series. In the case of Andrei Kostin, head of the important VTB bank, and also the sponsor of the Russian Formula 1 Grand Prix in Sochi, this happened a long time ago. Back in 2008, Damen Yachting delivered Were Dreams, one of the first boats in the Amels 171 series, and one of the only 12 to be built in total.
A spectacular 171-foot (52 meters) vessels, Were Dreams was designed by the legendary Tim Heywood, with an exquisite interior by Laura Sessa. Its modern, luminous interiors, featuring light woods and contemporary accents, perfectly matches the yacht’s elegant, bright-white profile. In the meantime, this limited-edition model’s look was also upgraded, including a full paint job, so that it’s just as impressive as it was in the beginning.
Were Dreams was designed as a family yacht, with large spaces for socializing and dining together. The opulent master suite unfolds on the main deck, with two double and two twin guest cabins below, on the lower deck. The unique design included a single cabin next to the owner’s stateroom, meant for a nanny or additional security staff. This raised the number of guests that could be accommodated on board to 11.
When it comes to fun, everyone’s favorite spot onboard is the generous sun deck, with a large jacuzzi and comfortable sunbeds. Water toys have plenty of room in the tender garage, which also includes the owner’s tender, a custom 6.5-meter (21 feet) Yachtwerft Meyer. Equipped with twin 1,408 HP engines, and 115,000-liter (30,379 gallons) fuel tanks, Were Dreams can easily cruise to exotic destinations. Apparently, its favorite playgrounds so far have been the Indian and Pacific Oceans.
This limited-edition superyacht is one of the rare ones in this category that have only been used privately. Reportedly built for the Russian banker who is now targeted by U.S. officials, Were Dreams was later sold to another millionaire, who is now also parting with it. This special beauty is up for grabs over at Camper and Nicholsons, for $25.3 million.
As for Kostin, he seems to have a particular passion for limited-edition toys. The Sea Rhapsody that is now targeted by sanctions is a limited-edition Amels 212, worth $65 million.
