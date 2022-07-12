Dwyane Wade Enjoys Summer In His Vintage Mercedes-Benz SL With Daughter Zaya

There’s nothing like some father-daughter bonding time and Dwyane Wade knows that all too well. Taking advantage of the fine weather, he and his daughter Zaya went together for a drive in his 1980s Mercedes-Benz SL convertible.
Not long ago, Dwyane Wade went out for lunch and a drive with his oldest son, Zaire. Back then, the two enjoyed the former NFL star’s Porsche 911 Cabriolet as they went to a restaurant in Malibu, California.
Now, it was his daughter Zaya’s turn for some bonding time. The two got in his vintage convertible and went out to get mani-pedis together for a "father-daughter date," and later went to grab a bite. In a series of pictures and videos shared on his Instagram Stories, they show up taking turns posing in front of his white 1988 Mercedes-Benz SL convertible. Wade also shared a short video of them listening to music while they went through a tunnel.
The car had been a present from Dwyane Wade’s wife, actress Gabrielle Union, for the former basketball player’s 39th birthday. The actress had documented the moment when she introduced him to his impeccable convertible at his mansion in Hidden Hills, California. Right after getting it, he hopped inside with Zaya in the passenger’s seat, and it seems like this turned into a tradition for the duo.
Dwyane Wade has an impressive car collection. The former NFL player doesn’t seem to have a favorite brand, because his garage hosts a Porsche 911 Cabriolet, a Porsche 911 GT2 RS, one of the first Mercedes SLR McLarens, a McLaren MP4-12C, a 570S, and a 720S Spider, plus a Ferrari F12 Berlinetta and a GTC4Lusso T, a Jaguar XE and an F-Pace, a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, a Lamborghini Gallardo, and a Maserati Ghibli. He also owns a 1974 Ford Bronco that he got from Union for Father's Day.
Although Zaya can't get behind the wheel just yet because she’s just 15 years old, she had a blast, nevertheless, on the passenger seat of the beautiful convertible.
