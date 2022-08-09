Dwyane Wade's Mercedes-Benz SL Makes the Perfect Prop for Gabrielle Union's Photoshoot

Good photographers will make do of everything in order to create the perfect aesthetics for a photo shoot. In Gabrielle Union’s case, there was no better prop than Dwyane Wade’s classic Mercedes-Benz SL.
On August 8, Gabrielle Union shared on her Instagram Stories a link to a recent photo shoot she did, working with her frequent stylist Thomas Christos Kikis. The 49-year-old actress wore a Loewe outfit, which only meant that she needed something equally luxurious to complete the look, and she found it in her garage: her husband’s classic Mercedes-Benz SL.
Gabrielle had treated her husband to a white 1988 Mercedes-Benz SL roadster for the former basketball star’s 39th birthday. He is passionate about vehicles, so she often treats him to his “dream cars.” Dwyane loves the white automoile, which comes with luxurious brown leather upholstery.
In fact, he took it out several times this summer, be it for a father-daughter day with Zaya or a casual drive by himself.
The short video showing Union at her photo shoot also includes a hint at the roadster’s powertrain, which seems to be the 560 SL, the top of the SL lineup.
Introduced in September 1985, it was available to purchase between 1986 and 1989, but only in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Japan. It was put in motion by a 5.5-liter V8 engine, delivering 227 horsepower (230 ps) and a maximum torque of 275 lb-ft (373 Nm) to the rear wheels via a four-speed automatic transmission.
The Mercedes-Benz 560 SL was able to go from zero to 60 mph (96 kph) in 7.3 seconds, with 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in 7.7 seconds, with a top speed of 139 mph (223 kph).
And Gabrielle Union really made use of the roadster for the shoot, its impeccable condition making it the best prop choice.
