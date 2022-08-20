Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Kick Off Their "Wade World Tour" on Luxury Yacht in Europe

It’s a family tradition for Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union to take an extended, lavish vacation during summertime. And they’ve just kicked off their “Wade World Tour 2022” on a luxury yacht in Mallorca, Spain.
Last year, the power couple took a few weeks off to visit the South of Europe and enjoy the best things it has to offer, visiting Italy, France, and Monaco. They did so by chartering The Wellesley, a $250,000-a-week yacht that gave them all the comfort and opportunity to relax and enjoy. Dwyane Wade even shared a video of himself jumping from the top of the yacht straight into the water.
They’ve just begun their holiday on August 19 and they haven’t done much except share a few pictures and videos of them relaxing and dancing on the main deck. They haven’t revealed which luxury vessel they chartered for their vacation, which they call the “Wade World Tour.” They did share the location, with their vacation kicking off in Mallorca, Spain.
Gabrielle Union shared a set of pictures from the main deck, as they sat on the light beige sofas in the sun, captioning it: “It’s begun.” Meanwhile, the former basketball superstar also shared several shots of his casual outfit, where we can see a large deck filled with sunbeds and sofas, perfect for entertaining and having fun with friends.
Early in the morning, Wade shared a video of the sunrise, adding that he’s an “early bird” as he filmed the water and several yachts in the vicinity. Later, he added another video of himself on an exercise bike on board, proving their luxury yacht is not only about comfort, but practicality, too. Since both of them are highly athletic, a gym would probably be among their requests for the vacation.
The couple also revealed that the trip is adult-only as they left their children at home. The two are also to celebrate their 8th wedding anniversary on August 30, when they will probably still be sailing around Southern Europe.
