Dwyane Wade Spends Quality Time With Son Zaire Driving His Porsche 911

Dwyane Wade loves spending time with his family and wants to be as present as possible. So, without any special occasion, he took his 20-year-old son Zaire out for lunch and a drive in his Porsche 911 Cabriolet.
Dwyane Wade is a retired professional basketball player. His time in the NBA helped him reach a net worth estimated at around $170 million (which doesn’t include his wife, actress Gabrielle Union’s $40 million net worth). The couple lives a life that spins around expensive motors, private jets, and luxurious vacations.
But he also knows how to take a second and enjoy himself. On Wednesday, May 25, the former NBA star took his 20-year-old son Zaire out for some quality time. They went to a restaurant right on the ocean shore in Malibu, California, and had lunch and some rosé.
They also enjoyed a ride in Dwyane Wade’s Porsche 911 Cabriolet. The retired NBA player has a soft spot for the German brand and it seemed perfect for an afternoon with his son.
He shared a short video on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, where the two drive in the convertible with the top down, enjoying the sun. We can also see that the interior of his sports car (which comes with a black exterior) has creamy leather seats. Although Dwyane was documenting their fun times, he could’ve avoided filming while driving.
Besides the Porsche 911 Cabriolet, Wade also owns a Porsche 911 GT2 RS, a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, a McLaren 570S, a McLaren MP4-12C, and a Ferrari F12 Berlinetta.
Zaire, Dwyane’s oldest son, is following in his father’s footsteps. He plays basketball professionally, too, and has played for the Salt Lake City Stars of the NBA G League for the 2021-2022 season. Given his father’s career, it wouldn’t surprise anyone to see him continue on the same path. Until then, he has a new NFT project and a clothing line in the works.
