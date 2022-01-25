Dwyane Wade Turns 40, Treats Himself to Beautiful Mercedes-Maybach S-Class

Power couple Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union have gifted each other several vehicles during their relationship. But, as Wade just turned 40, he decided to take matters in his own hands and commissioned a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class.
In 2020, Gabrielle Union surprised Dwyane Wade with a 1974 Ford Bronco for Father’s Day. She knew it was something he wanted, and he couldn’t have been happier with it. Then, last year, in January 2021, she treated him to a white 1988 Mercedes-Benz SL.
This year, though, the actress hasn’t shared what was her gift for Wade’s 40th birthday. However, the birthday party was star-studded, and the event included LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, and several other basketball stars.
But after the “birthday week” was done, Dwyane Wade treated himself to a brand-new Mercedes-Maybach S 580. He shared the news on Instagram Stories, where he posted a picture of himself casually standing in front of the luxurious vehicle. Later on, he added a short story introducing Omar McGee, owner of Posh Luxury Imports, a dealership that helps clients create their perfect custom vehicle.
McGee wrote on his Instagram account: “When @dwyanewade calls and requests a rare Maybach purchase with Sienna "basketball" ???? interior, and expressed to me that no one was able to find, my reply was "I got you!" with results in 24 hours.” He also gave us a glimpse of the luxurious interior of Wade's new ride.
The Mercedes-Maybach S 580 is a mild-hybrid and it comes with a 4.0-liter V8 engine that puts out 496 horsepower (503 ps) at 5,500 and a maximum torque of 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) at 2,000-4,500 rpm. It also has a gearbox-mounted electric motor that adds another 20 horsepower and 147.5 lb-ft (200 Nm). Paired with a nine-speed automatic gearbox, the power unit sends resources to all wheels, helping it sprint from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 4.8 seconds and reach a top speed of 155 mph (249 kph).
Dwyane Wade decided to ring in 40 with a new ride, and we totally approve of his choice.
This year, though, the actress hasn’t shared what was her gift for Wade’s 40th birthday. However, the birthday party was star-studded, and the event included LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, and several other basketball stars.
But after the “birthday week” was done, Dwyane Wade treated himself to a brand-new Mercedes-Maybach S 580. He shared the news on Instagram Stories, where he posted a picture of himself casually standing in front of the luxurious vehicle. Later on, he added a short story introducing Omar McGee, owner of Posh Luxury Imports, a dealership that helps clients create their perfect custom vehicle.
McGee wrote on his Instagram account: “When @dwyanewade calls and requests a rare Maybach purchase with Sienna "basketball" ???? interior, and expressed to me that no one was able to find, my reply was "I got you!" with results in 24 hours.” He also gave us a glimpse of the luxurious interior of Wade's new ride.
The Mercedes-Maybach S 580 is a mild-hybrid and it comes with a 4.0-liter V8 engine that puts out 496 horsepower (503 ps) at 5,500 and a maximum torque of 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) at 2,000-4,500 rpm. It also has a gearbox-mounted electric motor that adds another 20 horsepower and 147.5 lb-ft (200 Nm). Paired with a nine-speed automatic gearbox, the power unit sends resources to all wheels, helping it sprint from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 4.8 seconds and reach a top speed of 155 mph (249 kph).
Dwyane Wade decided to ring in 40 with a new ride, and we totally approve of his choice.