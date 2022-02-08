2023 Porsche 911 Cabriolet Facelift Spied for the First Time, Has Minimal Camo

Porsche is preparing a facelift for the 911 range, and it will be applied to all versions of the iconic model. We have already presented the facelift of the 911 in coupé form, but now we have the first sighting of it in a drop-top version, namely the 911 Cabriolet.
As you can observe, the prototype does not come with thick camouflage, the soft top is not concealed in any way, and neither is the engine cover nor the rear window.
Some elements are still covered, as is the case with the front side markers and turn signals. The latter are mounted on the front fenders in a form that has no link to the production model.
Another thing that is easy to spot is that this example is being tested with two different sets of wheels. If we look through the spokes, we can see large brake calipers, which are painted black to disguise their size.
This example is likely being tested with carbon-ceramic brake rotors, which are a more expensive option in the range. From personal experience, I can say that the difference can be perceived if you step out of a 911 with a conventional braking system and move on up to a carbon-ceramic setup.
While it may not be easy to spot in the set of photos found in the gallery, the 911 Cabriolet is set to receive the company's new digital gauge cluster. We have previously seen it in other 911 facelift models, and there is no reason why it will not reach this body style of the 911. As a reference, the ongoing model has an all-digital dashboard except for an analog tachometer that sits in the center of the cluster.
The production version of the facelifted 911 Cabriolet is expected to leave the factory and get sent to its customers in 2023, just in time for next summer, sources claim. Rumors claim that a return to a naturally aspirated flat-six is set to happen for the base model in the range, but there is no confirmation of this.
