Porsche 911 Facelift Spied During Testing in Winter Wonderland, Has a Digital Dash

Porsche's engineers are testing the facelifted version of the 911, as you already know. Since this model comes in so many variants, they need to be prepared, which is why this set of spy photos features a different version of the upcoming 911 facelift.
Just like on its 911 Turbo facelift brother, this model comes with the new front bumper design, which has vertical slats in its air intakes. The latter has also been changed from what can be found on the ongoing model, but it would not have been possible to integrate the vertical (and active) slats otherwise.
As with the other 911 facelift prototypes, the manufacturer is focused on concealing the look of the production-spec daytime running lights and turn signals, so the prototypes come with those out-of-place lighting elements that must fulfill the two described tasks.
The rear bumper will also be modified with the facelift, especially in its lower part. We can tell from the fact that the mentioned area is covered in camouflage. The same can be said about the rear air outlets of the engine cover.
If we take a close look at the exhaust on the prototype of the 992.2 generation model, its exhaust will resemble the one on the Cayman GT4 GTS 4.0 model, which is also featured on the corresponding Boxster GTS. As you know, those two models come with a naturally aspirated, 4.0-liter, flat-six motor.
Company insiders who wish to remain anonymous have claimed that the 911's base variant will return to naturally aspirated motors. It is believed that the base model might have an engine that is derived from the 4.0-liter mill but with a smaller displacement. Unfortunately, it is impossible to tell from photos alone.
While difficult to notice in the photos, but not impossible (that is nothing, as one commercial might say), the gauge cluster is fully digital now, just like on the 911 Safari. At least, that is what can be spotted in one of the prototypes. As you can observe, multiple units are being tested on the same road, and their configurations may vary.
If you look through the photos in the gallery of this article, you will notice a large tachometer that integrates a digital speedometer inside it and with a different display on its left.
If we were to guess, the leftmost display shows essential driving information and can be switched according to driver preference, as will be the case with the other gauges in the digital cluster.
It will be interesting to see if the tachometer will remain in the dashboard's center despite the switch to a fully digital unit.
