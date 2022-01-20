2022 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Spied Again, Handles Snow Like a Boss

With the Nürburgring still closed for testing, Porsche's engineers have taken the 911 GT3 RS to Sweden. While most owners will never take their 911 GT3 RS in the snow, Porsche wants to make sure it works just as well, even in this kind of environment. As you can observe, nothing went wrong.
This prototype of the 911 GT3 RS comes not just with different door handles when compared to its GT3 brother but also with different doors altogether. It may seem like something insignificant, but if you look at them next to the front fenders, in the lower part of the door, you will observe that the aerodynamic elements go from the fenders to the doors.
The front and rear bumpers are almost undisguised, but their corners are still concealed. It is believed they have a set of canards or other aerodynamic elements for increased grip on both axles. On the rear fenders, a set of intakes is concealed with tape, while the logo also gets the same treatment.
According to insiders, Porsche will go for a retro font for the RS part of the logo. Therefore, the model that is expected to be revealed this summer, the 911 GT3 RS, whose prototype you can see in the photo gallery of this article, is set to have the same font for the "RS" as the first 911 2.7 RS, which was launched back in 1973.
While still unconfirmed, the 911 GT3 RS is expected to come with a 4.0-liter naturally aspirated flat-six unit. The motor is set to deliver North of 530 horsepower if rumors regarding it are correct. As its predecessors have demonstrated, aerodynamic tweaks, along with a carefully-adjusted suspension, will make it shine around a racetrack.
As you can observe, the 911 GT3 RS has no problem handling snow and ice, and you are free to share this article with whomever you know that bought an SUV just because of winter.
While it is an extreme example, if a 911 GT3 RS prototype can handle snow just as well as a two-wheel-drive SUV, your acquaintances who got one of those just for two inches of snow per winter may have bought the wrong car. We are not saying to get a 911 GT3 RS instead, but snow is not the reason not to get one of these.
The same logic may be applied to winter tires, by the way, which is something that this 911 GT3 RS has. Again, an SUV is no better on a snowy road that has been cleared, and, in capable hands, this 911 GT3 RS will be quicker even in the snow. In less capable hands, it might be a handful even on dry pavement, and things might get ugly real fast.
