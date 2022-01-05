2023 Porsche 911 Spied Yet Again in Turbo Version, Getting Closer to Its Reveal

The year 2023 will bring a facelift in the 911 range, which will bear the 992.2 codename, as Porsche enthusiasts will refer to it. Our spy photographers have yet again spotted a prototype while it was being tested, and this one was driven in snowy conditions.
It does not take us long to figure out that the example seen less than a month ago, also being tested in winter conditions, might be the same as the one we can observe in the photo gallery.
We already know that Porsche has fitted it with vertical vanes (automatically-adjustable) in the front bumper, which are a part of the active aerodynamic system of this model.
The new vanes that we are referring to are placed behind the horizontal ones, but you should be able to distinguish them as you look at the enlarged vents integrated into the restyled front bumper. The latter also has integrated several sensors in its center, which might mean that it integrates new driver assistance systems.
While no significant changes can be spotted on the 911's profile, the continuous light bar between the taillights seems to have been split. It may be an optical illusion, of course, but this could be one of the elements that will help us distinguish a facelifted 992-generation 911 from a pre-facelifted model when seen from the rear.
On the inside, the engineers are still driving with a covered-up dashboard, which means that some changes have been made on that aspect as well. Porsche has kept an analog tachometer in the center of the gauge cluster of the 992, but it is believed that it might be going away with the facelift.
While that information has not yet been confirmed, it would mean that the analog gauge would be replaced by a fully-digital cluster. However, the 911's gauge cluster is digital except for that analog element, so do not hold your breath waiting for it to happen.
