2023 Porsche 911 Turbo Spied in Winter Conditions, Might Have Hybrid Powertrain

Porsche is working on a facelift for the 992 generation of the 911, which is expected to be codenamed 992.2. The updated model should reach dealers in 2023, and our spy photographers caught its prototype in the open during winter testing. The example in question is a 2023 Porsche 911 turbo.
As you may be aware, this is not the first time this year when we have spotted a prototype of the facelifted 911 in turbo trim. The clear and revealing photos featured in the gallery will show that the front bumper comes with vertical vents instead of horizontal ones (like on the current model).
These vents are a part of the active aerodynamic system, and the rest of the air intakes featured on the prototype appear to be larger than those of the current model.
This may be a matter of perspective, but what is sure is that they do have a different design. The middle area of the front bumper has several sensors, and we expect some of them to enter production in the displayed form.
Also in front, we can spot a set of additional lights, but these do not seem to be something related to a product specification, but an element to bring additional lighting capacity during this prototype's time in Scandinavian winter conditions.
As seen from its profile, the 911 turbo does not appear to receive any changes with the facelift, except for a few new wheel designs. If we move to the rear of the vehicle, the prototype comes with camouflage over its rear light bar, which might get a few tweaks.
On the inside, the facelifted 911 has its gauge cluster covered up with a scarf so as not to reveal the changes made to it. One could assume that Porsche has decided to eliminate the last of the analog gauges and replaced them with digital ones. The steering wheel design was retained, as were the physical buttons on it.
When compared to the other 911 turbo prototype that we featured, this one comes with a different exhaust system, which has four rectangular tips, with two on each side, instead of two oval tips, one on each side. It is also worth noting that the element between the exhaust tips has been changed.
A previous prototype of the facelifted 911 turbo was spied with a hybrid drivetrain, but this model does not show the same stickers as the former. However, not having stickers that indicate the presence of a hybrid drivetrain does not eliminate the possibility of that propulsion system.
We can observe that the modified unit comes with a more pronounced shape on the inside, as do the rear vents on the side. From what we can discern in the photos, the vents in the center of the rear bumper and on its sides are partially closed out at this point, but the production model might get a different version that will serve a purpose.
